“Go-Karting kaKwid”: Woman Shows Roofless Car Spotted in Kasi, Confuses Mzansi

The streets of Strand in Cape Town witnessed a Renault Kwid without a roof casually drive past them

The car, driven by a man, transported a few children who were happy to ride in the vehicle

Social media users took to the comment section with confusion and wondered how the vehicle could drive with a standing driver

A woman was just as stunned as online users when she saw a Kwid without a roof. Images: @zamaqwathi06 / TikTok, @pmcafrica / X

A young woman in Strand, Cape Town, showed how an unusually customised car casually cruised down a street in the kasi.

Using the handle @zamaqwathi06 on TikTok, the 19-year-old lady uploaded a video on her account of a Renault Kwid without a roof driving in the area and transporting a few happy kids. With an adult man behind the wheel, the vehicle also had the word "WEST" spray painted on the left-hand side of the car's doors.

People had questions about a roofless Kwid driving in the kasi.

Netizens confused by customised Kwid

Local social media users hurried to their keyboards to share how baffled they were by the car they saw on their screens.

@teecee120 laughed and commented:

"I don’t think Renault knows they have convertibles in SA."

@ugeorge18 wondered how the vehicle was moving:

"How is he driving standing up?"

@joereacts007 shared in the comment section:

"A convertible Kwid is mad business."

@esther_okon told the online community:

"Our country is the best. Despite what we go through, our happiness comes first."

Likening the vehicle to a popular indoor driving game, @mo.momoo23 said:

"Go-karting kaKwid."

Woman customises car with Amazon products

In a related story, Briefly News reported about a woman's creative approach to car customisation with products she bought online from Amazon.

TikTok user @kraftykelsea shared a video of her unique and eye-catching design that sets her Kia Forte apart. Her choice of all-red car products, from floor mats to air vent covers, gave her vehicle a bold and stylish look.

The video garnered attention for its impressive customisation and the accessibility of the products used. By showcasing that these products are readily available on Amazon, the woman inspired others to pursue their customisations without breaking the bank.

