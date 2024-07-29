Student’s Jaw-Dropping Campus Drip Outfit Stuns South Africans in Viral Video
- A gent showed off his campus drip that stunned many South Africans on social media
- In the clip, the price tag of each garment was unveiled, and people were left in shock at the amount
- The online community reacted to the footage as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts
One young man did a drip check and people were shocked at the amount he paid for the garments - although he looks good, fam!
Student showcases his campus drip check in a clip
The trending footage shared by @zardrip.co.za shows a young man dressed in a yellow Nike jersey, which cost R1 190. His shoes cost R4 437, a hat cost R1 500, sunglasses cost R750, Nike tracksuit pants cost R730, and the young man paid R8 697 in total.
@zardrip.co.za's clip went on to become a hit on TikTok, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.
Take a look at the man's campus drip below:
People react to the young man's drip video
The online community flocked to the comments section to express their on the gent's drip while some cracked jokes, saying:
Sandiso Cele has doubts about the labels:
"That probably says from Small Street on the receipt."
Dante_Lway wrote:
"The way the shoe was frowning..."
Jayzee68852 doesn't believe the items were authentic:
"Looks exactly like the originals, he saved himself some money."
PrintoK has seen a progression of style:
"The new edit edition is fire, bro."
HerStory is impressed no matter where the clothes came from:
"Drip is drip… regardless of where you buy it."
Johannesburg woman reveals cheap clothing plug in video
Briefly News previously reported that a Johannesburg woman had many ladies in Mzansi amped after she shared some of the stunning clothing she stumbled upon.
TikTok user @nicolewocke plugged netizens with various items, such as jackets, jerseys, pants and shoes, by top European brands that were being sold for a fraction of the price. @nicolewocke showed off the clothing along with each price tag, and people were amazed.
Source: Briefly News
