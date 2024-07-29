A gent showed off his campus drip that stunned many South Africans on social media

In the clip, the price tag of each garment was unveiled, and people were left in shock at the amount

The online community reacted to the footage as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts

One young man did a drip check and people were shocked at the amount he paid for the garments - although he looks good, fam!

A young man showed off his campus drip in a TikTok video. Image:@zardrip.co.za

Student showcases his campus drip check in a clip

The trending footage shared by @zardrip.co.za shows a young man dressed in a yellow Nike jersey, which cost R1 190. His shoes cost R4 437, a hat cost R1 500, sunglasses cost R750, Nike tracksuit pants cost R730, and the young man paid R8 697 in total.

@zardrip.co.za's clip went on to become a hit on TikTok, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Take a look at the man's campus drip below:

People react to the young man's drip video

The online community flocked to the comments section to express their on the gent's drip while some cracked jokes, saying:

Sandiso Cele has doubts about the labels:

"That probably says from Small Street on the receipt."

Dante_Lway wrote:

"The way the shoe was frowning..."

Jayzee68852 doesn't believe the items were authentic:

"Looks exactly like the originals, he saved himself some money."

PrintoK has seen a progression of style:

"The new edit edition is fire, bro."

HerStory is impressed no matter where the clothes came from:

"Drip is drip… regardless of where you buy it."

