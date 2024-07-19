“So Fuel Efficient”: Kwid Driver Spends R360 to Fill Up Tank With Petrol

A woman who drives a Renault Kwid shared that she spent R360 on fuel to fill up her tank

She stated that she travelled from Gauteng to Mpumalanga to Limpopo and back to Gauteng

A few social media users were stunned at the amount she paid, while others remained sceptical

A woman paid less than others to fill her Renault Kwid's tank. Images: @millymsiza

While some people worry about the cost of fuel, other drivers are reaching their destinations without a concern in sight.

Kwid owner Millicent Mahlangu took to her TikTok account (@millymsiza) to show off the amount paid for fuel while travelling across provinces. Sharing in her video's comments that she drove from Gauteng to Mpumalanga to Limpopo and back to Gauteng, Millicent spent R359.50 for 15 litres to fill up her tank for the return trip.

The young driver showed her receipt while letting viewers see the bars, indicating her tank was full.

Watch the short video below:

Kwid fuel economy

According to Renault, the Kwid (with a starting price of R2,699 per month) has a 1-litre SCE engine and "offers best-in-class fuel efficiency from only 4.4l per 100km."

Petrol cost intrigues people online

Millicent's viral video had many heading for the comment section. Some people shared that they were also Kwid drivers and took pride in their vehicle, while others expressed their scepticism and amazement at the affordability.

A curious @andy.all.day asked about Millicent's fuel consumption:

"How much do you put in for the month?"

The TikTokker shared:

"R1000, and sometimes, even less."

@moipone_wako_pheli felt nostalgic and wrote:

"Yoh, I miss my Kwid. That car was so fuel efficient it wasn’t funny. One thing I hated was driving steep in traffic."

@appliancesrepairs remained sceptical and said:

"But there was something in the tank before you filled it. It was not empty."

Millicent asked the app user:

"Do I have to wait until it’s empty to refill?"

@mokgadilee laughingly said:

"Now, this explains why my friend has turned her car into a taxi. In and out of Limpopo every day."

Not convinced, @babelang_esther1111 commented:

"I still won't buy a Kwid."

