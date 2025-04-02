A US woman in South Africa shared her frustration about the US government's plan to set up refugee centres in Pretoria for Afrikaans farmers seeking to move to the United States

She questioned how the US government would determine who qualifies as "Afrikaans" for the refugee programme

South Africans responding to the video had mixed reactions, with some suggesting the policy has more to do with controlling trade routes than helping Afrikaners

A US woman shared her thoughts on how she felt about the US Afrikaner farmers' refugee programme.

Content creator @2summers, who is a travel vlogger, blogger, and writer who has been living in South Africa for years, recorded herself speaking about the White Afrikaner refugee status. In her video, she explained how she was fuming all day about an article she read regarding the Afrikaans farmer refugee programme that the US government has come up with.

She expressed her frustration that as a US citizen who still pays taxes to the United States despite living in South Africa, stating:

"Taxpayer dollars will be going to set up refugee centres in Pretoria for Afrikaans farmers seeking to move to the United States."

The controversial executive order

The content creator's frustration seems to be about an order signed on 7 February 2025, called "Addressing Egregious Actions of The Republic of South Africa."

The order makes it US policy to help Afrikaner refugees who are running from government race-based unfairness, including taking property based on race. It tells the Secretary of State and Secretary of Homeland Security to focus on giving help, including letting people into the United States Refugee Programme, for Afrikaners in South Africa.

The Travel Writer's View on Life in SA

In her video, @2summers stated:

"I'm a travel writer and a blogger. I have been travelling around South Africa for 15 years. I've travelled in every province extensively, stayed in rural areas, urban areas, you name it."

She said she's stayed on many farms in South Africa, noting they are always owned by white people and that virtually all travel places to stay in South Africa are owned by white people. From what she's seen, she said:

"Those people are living it up here, for white people we've got a good life here in South Africa. It's absurd."

She also asked how they would run the refugee programme:

"How is the US government going to figure out or decide who is Afrikaans and who isn't, and why is this refugee programme only for Afrikaners? I really have this theory that whoever is making these laws actually maybe doesn't understand the difference, or they don't know that, like all white people in South Africa are not necessarily Afrikaans."

She wondered if they would test people on language, check their genes, or judge by their names, asking:

"What about non-white people that speak Afrikaans of which there are millions?"

A woman shared a clip showing why she is unhappy, as a US tax payer.

Social media users react to the post

@Rooi Gevaar suggested:

"It has less to do with white Afrikaners and more about controlling the trade route."

@Zeta declared:

"I'm a white English-speaking South African and I love love my country! I'm never leaving! I'm African and proud of it!"

@Abraham Groenewald theorised:

"Trump is doing this to strengthen the USA farming industry, and weakening ours in SA. Is no one seeing that? 🤡"

@Bev 🍉🇵🇸 🇿🇦 appreciated:

"I appreciate you speaking the truth!"

@jacquesstruwig8 challenged:

"No one said you need to move here in the first place, Susan.mWhy are you saying white people are living very comfortably here? It's only a select few... There are white people also struggling here."

