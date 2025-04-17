A young South African woman pleaded with the online community for help towards her studies

The lady revealed how her parents are unemployed, and the journey to obtain funding has not been easy for her

Comments poured in from social media users, who had mixed reactions and shared their thoughts

One of the biggest challenges that many young people face in South Africa is being able to afford tertiary education, which has led to many protests under the hashtag movement fees must fall. This young lady in Mzansi is turning to the online community in a heartfelt plea for help as she faces financial difficulties in continuing her education.

Student asks for donations

The woman took to her social media account to share a video under the handle @masela_keratiloe_lovely where she detailed her journey.

In a clip shared on TikTok, the woman expressed how she is 19 years old and was born and raised in Limpopo. She went on to say that she is seeking financial assistance for her tertiary education as she could not qualify for financial aid, due to her parents being unemployed.

@masela_keratiloe_lovely explained how her dad is a taxi driver and her mom sells skincare products for a living. She tried applying for bursaries, but she did not qualify for them. The young lady is studying for a Bachelor of Education in the senior phase and majoring in economics and business studies at North-West University.

The student shared that the fees for the 2025 year are R52k, and her residence fee is R42930, and altogether she needs R94930, according to @masela_keratiloe_lovely.

"I believe that I would get the help that I need. I see someone every day getting help on this platform. Your support would be highly appreciated. I will leave my banking details below so that you can donate whether it is a R1, 50c, R2 that would be appreciated."

She went on to thank people and urged the online community to share her video so it could get the traction it needs.

Her emotional appeal quickly gained traction on social media, with hundreds of users responding to her story. Some offered words of encouragement and advice, while others promised to make small donations to help her reach her goal.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts with mixed feelings

The online community shared mixed reactions. While many sympathised with her situation and praised her courage for speaking out, others questioned the legitimacy of her story.

TNG said:

"How about you give us school banking details? I think it's better that way."

She Feels Phora added:

"I think the reason people are asking for the university’s account, remember, how many people lied about registration in January, so chomi just give it out, and people will help."

Colonel wrote:

"This story doesn’t add up. And why not provide the banking details of the university and the student number as a reference?"

Mbokodo@01 shared:

"I thought NSFS is for less privileged kids, try to appeal the decision."

Corporate Fineboy stated:

"You will get to graduate and have your debt cleared. I’m rooting for you!"

Mvelasephilasande06 wished her well, saying:

"I sent something. Good luck, girl, get that degree, and it's gonna be fine. Keep on praying."

