A university student shared that she sells magwinya at res to support herself financially, and South Africans applauded it

Many people struggle to maintain their lifestyle through tertiary studies, resulting in different ways to fund them

People across the country saluted the lady for her hard work and encouraged her to keep working toward her goals

A student shared her hustle of selling magwinya with SA, and people applauded her. Images: .statia

A young lady shared how she was supporting herself financially by selling magwinya at res. She shared a clip of herself making the treats and received praise from South Africans who encouraged her to continue her hustle. Some people shared their hardship stories to show that she isn't the only one who had to push.

Dedicated to the grind

TikTokker .statia shared a clip of her making the goods. She shared another clip of her hustle with a caption that read:

"Being a student coming from a poor background is so sad. Today I only sold 20 but we don't give up this side instead we get motivated to make more."

People in the original video respected what she was doing and gave her some kind words.

Watch the inspirational video below:

A problem for the many

Tons of South African student struggle with their studies. Last year, students across Cape Town had protested for better funding prospects, and South Africa has a vibrant history of people campaigning for better opportunities in university.

Many students in South Africa go without money. Image: Carol Yepes

2016 saw the height of student protests in South Africa with the Fees Must Fall movement. Ever since, there have been protests here and there in Universities but nothing of the same magnitude and intensity.

South Africans couldn't be more proud of the hard-working lady.

Read the comments below:

Mrs B said:

"Nana you are doing great, and remember, there is a difference between 'I don't get financial support at home' and 'at home, they don't have means to support me financially."

Khomojo Momo mentioned:

"I used to wake up at three to make them and sell at the college; the money helped a lot and eased the burden on my single mom, now qualified and permanently employed, keep going🥰"

OAKKA2021 commented:

"NSFAS can manage you well, R1,600 per month is sufficient for your basic needs; it's good to make extras, but please don't put pressure on your parents. You will understand one day 😍"

thedarkertheberrie shared

"WELL DONE. You will never sit home every morning waiting for Ramaphosa to give you a job. I'm so proud of you for using your mind to think and hands to create something that brings you income 💖"

sakhilicious posted:

"I'm so proud of you🙏🥰🥰 I hope at home they don't have financial support, but they support you🙏"

Nkqizozo said:

"Very good, work hard, and you'll reap positive rewards. Mna I plaited hair and made plenty of money. I was able to assist my siblings at home as we are orphans."

Share Khozeni mentioned:

"That was me during my varsity days. I used to sell scopas, snacks, sweets and biscuits. God is good. Keep going, girl."

A South African gent received love from his fellow citizens after sharing how he saved up some money to build a home.

