A woman from the Eastern Cape inspired many South Africans after showing her step-by-step journey of building her own home from scratch

In the video posted in early April, she shows the entire process from laying the foundation to adding the finishing touches to her modern countryside home

Social media users praised her achievement, with many finding motivation in her story, while others fell in love with her choice to build in a peaceful, nature-filled area away from city noise

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A woman shared a clip showing how she built her own home. Images: Flashpop/Getty Images and EasternCapeisbeautiful/Facebook

Source: UGC

An Eastern Cape woman has given hope to many aspiring homeowners after sharing the inspiring story of how she built her dream house from the ground up. The Facebook page @EasternCapeisbeautiful posted a video in early April showing the woman's amazing journey from empty land to a beautiful modern home.

The clip takes viewers through every step of the building process, starting with the foundation and ending with a stunning finished house that stands proudly among the hills and natural beauty of the Eastern Cape.

The video opens with the woman pointing at the building materials, including bricks and cement, that would soon become the foundation of her home. As the story unfolds, viewers witness the skeleton of the house taking shape, with workers putting the structure together bit by bit. The roofing process follows, with more footage of plastering and tiling work inside the home.

One of the most striking parts of the video is the before-and-after comparison, showing the transformation from an empty plot of land to a large, modern home with clean lines and beautiful finishes.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the Facebook clip below.

Country living advantages

The woman's choice to build in a nature-filled area away from city life shows the benefits of countryside homes. Her house is surrounded by rolling hills and greenery instead of busy streets and noise, giving her peace that people living in cities often miss out on.

Building a home instead of buying one that already exists has several good points. While building typically costs 20 to 30% more at the start than buying an existing home, it can save money in the long run because there's less need for repairs and the home uses energy more efficiently.

New homes also let owners create exactly what they want without having to settle for features they don't like. There's no need to fix up or update old parts of the house, and most problems are covered by warranty.

Another money benefit is not having to pay transfer duty, which can save hundreds of thousands of rands depending on how much the property is worth. New builds are also worth more because they have modern designs and features that today's buyers want.

A Facebook content creator shared a video showing how one woman built her home from scratch in the Eastern Cape. Images: @EasternCapeisbeautiful

Source: Facebook

SA cheers her on

South Africans were impressed by the woman's achievement, with many leaving supportive comments:

@BongaRozani shared a meaningful observation:

"You educate a girl child, you educate the nation."

@ChoncoBuhle found motivation in the post:

"I like these kinds of videos, they encourage us too.... Sweet girl working from home ❤️"

@ThobelaVincentSaba was curious about finances:

"How much did the entire house cost?"

@ManMafadza expressed interest in the location:

"I must come and get the land."

@BongiswaMancamane couldn't hide her emotion:

"Ahh, I see you cc. I'm inspired ❤️😭"

@MotselisiRatshipi admired the setting:

"How I love country land living, and the tranquility, the space. Well done ❤️"

Similar stories in the news

Briefly News recently reported on a Johannesburg apartment listed for only R470,000 with three bedrooms that left house hunters confused about the suspiciously low price.

recently reported on a Johannesburg apartment listed for only R470,000 with three bedrooms that left house hunters confused about the suspiciously low price. A determined Cape Town couple took a massive risk by purchasing what locals called the ugliest house on the street.

A grandson's video of taking his grandmother to see their new home being built touched thousands of hearts.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News