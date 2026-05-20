A proud husband was seen celebrating his wife’s big academic milestone in a touching moment

Supportive relationships are often highlighted as an important part of both academic progress and emotional balance.

Many viewers connected with the genuine pride and emotion shown in the viral graduation clip

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A husband couldn't hold himself at his wife's graduation. Image: @univenofficial

Source: TikTok

A heartwarming graduation moment at the University of Venda has left South Africans emotional. A proud husband loudly celebrated his wife as she received her doctorate on stage.

The viral TikTok video, shared by the university on 19 May 2026, showed the woman walking across the stage in her graduation gown while her husband cheered from the crowd, shouting:

“That’s my wife! That’s my baby!”

As the graduate smiled, her excited husband ran through the crowd to walk with her. His energetic pride quickly commanded the room as people around joined in the celebration, singing “Halala Makoti”. The university said:

"Behind every successful woman is a husband who never stopped believing in her. Moments like these remind us that success is sweeter when shared. Congratulations Dr! 👩🏽‍🎓✨"

The wife received her doctorate at the University of Venda. Image: @univenofficial

Source: TikTok

Marriage and academic success often go hand in hand

The moment stirred up a discussion around the role supportive partners can play in academic success. According to an article by the Association for Psychological Science, balancing marriage and university studies can be stressful due to time pressures, emotional strain, and increased responsibilities.

It explained that married students often juggle coursework, family responsibilities, and personal well-being at the same time, making effective time management essential. Experts suggested scheduling dedicated time for studies, relationships, and self-care to maintain balance.

However, the article also highlighted the benefits of having a supportive spouse during demanding academic journeys. Emotional support, encouragement, and practical help from a partner can reduce stress and improve academic performance. A healthy marriage can also provide motivation, stability, and someone to lean on during difficult moments.

View the TikTok video below:

SA gushes over proud husband’s reaction

Many viewers felt the couple was a reflection of those findings, with commenters noting how genuinely proud the husband seemed of his wife’s achievement. The comment section on @univenofficial's page zoned in on the husband’s excitement

FORME-BYME 🇿🇦🇿🇦, joked:

“The slogan of ‘that’s my wife’ will soon end in tears.”

Prudence Makhaga praised the couple:

“Marry once and marry right, congratulations to the Doctor and her very proud husband.”

Miss_Bell applauded the husband’s support:

“So heartwarming to see a man who celebrates his wife's wins as his and never sees her as a rival or competition.”

Ontlametse Masilo commented:

“I’m too shy for a husband like this, never iyoo😭😫😂😂😂😂”

Melva💐💕 added:

“If he doesn’t hype you like this, leave him!!”

RainQn💧😊🇿🇦 reflected:

“Find yourself a cheerleader. Someone who makes you believe in yourself and believes in you.”

More Briefly News Stories on graduation

A TikTok video showing a detailed breakdown of a R30,000 graduation celebration budget sparked debate online as South Africans reacted with surprise, and mixed opinions about the rising costs of marking academic milestones.

A viral TikTok video showed a University of KwaZulu-Natal graduate entertaining guests at his graduation with Michael Jackson-inspired dance moves on stage, sparking confusion, laughter, and debate online as viewers questioned whether the performance was real or AI-generated.

A graduation gown being sold at a CBD spaza shop sparked public debate online, with South Africans questioning informal retail practices and linking the incident to concerns about immigration and regulation of township businesses.

Source: Briefly News