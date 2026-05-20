A TikTok page dedicated to fossils and dinosaur history in the Free State shared a video of what appears to be a very large ancient skull that recent heavy rains uncovered

The man believes the skull could belong to a Lystrosaurus or one of the large dicynodonts

People were fascinated and wanted to know more, with many asking the man to keep digging and keep them updated on what he finds

A man showing off a new fossil discovery. Images: @clarensdinos

Source: TikTok

Heavy rains in the Free State have been unearthing history. A TikTok page called @clarensdinos, which shows real fossil finds near Clarens in the Free State, shared a video on 18 May 2026. The man behind the page stood next to a flowing water channel and pointed at a rock formation half-buried in the sand.

Sticking out of it were what appeared to be two long tusk-like protrusions and the elongated shape of a very old skull. He shared the clip with the message:

"Newly exposed fossil skull discovered in an erosion gully in the Free State, possibly a Lystrosaurus or another dicynodont from the ancient Karoo Basin."

He said:

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"Here we have one of the largest skulls that I have yet seen in this area. It is a very elongated skull with two prominent tusks protruding..."

What is a Lystrosaurus?

A Lystrosaurus was a plant-eating animal that lived roughly 250 million years ago and is one of the most well-known prehistoric creatures found in South Africa's Karoo Basin. It survived the End-Permian Mass Extinction, the worst extinction event in Earth's history, and went on to become one of the most dominant land animals of its time.

In April 2026, Wits University published research confirming that scientists had discovered the first ever egg of a Lystrosaurus, finally proving that mammal ancestors like this one laid eggs. The find was a true milestone in South African palaeontology.

The man in the video said that if the skull turns out to belong to a Lystrosaurus, it could be one of the biggest examples of that species he has ever seen. If it belongs to a larger dicynodont, a group of two-tusked prehistoric animals also from this region, then the size would make more sense for that type of creature.

A race against time

The man also pointed out that every time rain and flooding reveal a fossil, there is pressure to document and protect it fast. This is because the same water that uncovers these finds can just as quickly damage or destroy them.

About five metres from the skull, he said, there is a fossilised burrow that is currently submerged under water, showing just how rich this particular area is in prehistoric remains.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

People get interested in the fossil discovery

South Africans were curious and excited about the find on TikTok @clarensdinos page:

@hello asked:

"Who gave those names? Who was there at that time when they lived?"

@CapePrins said:

"More oom, very nice. Yes, please post after he is dug out. Regards."

@MonikavanZyl wrote:

"So it's like a giant mole?"

@LowIQ asked:

"Fascinating! How does the oom come up with that? How does one start looking?"

@veraschreuder5 added:

"Ooo! Keep us posted because it's very exciting."

A fossil discovery. Images: @clarensdinos

Source: TikTok

More on SA's wild prehistoric stories

Briefly News recently reported on a man who filmed a massive monitor lizard climbing curtains inside an apartment.

recently reported on a man who filmed a massive monitor lizard climbing curtains inside an apartment. A South African mom found a hidden gem of a dinosaur park somewhere in Mzansi with lifelike prehistoric creatures.

SANParks posted a photo of what looked like a mysterious water creature at Orpen as an April Fool's joke.

Source: Briefly News