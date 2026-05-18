A woman shared a TikTok video showing the 2026 school fees of an all-girls' school in the Eastern Cape, Makhanda

The viral post tackled themes of education inequality in South Africa and raised questions around expensive private schools

Social media users were divided, with many South Africans stunned and deliberating the massive costs

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The highest annual fee for boarders is R368, 100. Image: @thediocesanschoolforgirls/Instagram and @lynie_mkp/TikTok

Source: UGC

A TikTok video posted by @lynie_mkp on 17 May 2026 has sparked a massive debate online after revealing the 2026 school fees for The Diocesan School for Girls (DSG) in Makhanda, Eastern Cape.

The viral clip showed the school’s detailed fee structure, including annual boarding fees reaching over R368,000 a year and monthly payment plans climbing close to R50,000 for some grades. The additional once-off entrance fees, which are listed separately from tuition costs, also came with a hefty price tag, with the highest amount for grade 6 - 12 boarders almost at R100, 000.

DSG offers elite education programmes

According to The Diocesan School for Girls, the private Christian girls’ school is situated in Makhanda, formerly Grahamstown, in the Eastern Cape. The school offers both boarding and day scholar options from junior to high school level.

The school includes sports such as rowing and equestrian. Image: @thediocesanschoolforgirls

Source: Instagram

DSG is known for its academics, leadership programmes, sports, arts, music, and cultural activities. The school also offers the IEB curriculum, which contributes to its premium pricing and reputation.

South Africans debate inequality in education

The post reignited conversations around inequality in South Africa’s education system. Research and education experts have long argued that access to quality schooling often depends on income and social class, with elite private schools offering opportunities, facilities, and networks that many public schools cannot match. Studies have also noted that South Africa still has a deeply unequal education system, where wealthier learners generally have access to better-resourced schools and broader opportunities.

View the TikTok video below:

Commenters took to @lynie_mkp's page to question whether elite private schools are worth the hefty price tag. Several commenters were left confused, while many people discussed investing in opportunities and future connections for their children.

Dineo said:

“At the end of the day, my kids from Seshego Secondary School, who pay only a donation fee of R150 in January, shall meet these kids who pay my annual income at WITS or UCT.”

jagermister, defended:

Don't fool yourself mam.. these schools offer IEB! which opens doors for international varsity, they offer sports "premium" these kids get first pick on national teams they don't just play sports for the fun of it, they open doors for connections which will be helpful in future... every parent just wants what's best for their kids and if we could all afford it for our kids we would most definitely allow our kids to experience this.

Thabiso Goba asked:

“What do they mean the entrance fee is not part of the school fees?”

Mrs Mahlangu admitted:

“Thought these were salaries 😳”

Gwili88, compared:

“Even if you get your grade 12 child a nanny and apartment, it wouldn't cost R50k a month.”

More Briefly News Stories on schools

Earlier in May 2026, five South African private schools were ranked among the world’s top 100 by the Spear’s Schools Index, highlighting the country’s growing reputation for elite education despite ongoing debates around affordability and inequality.

Earlier in May 2026, a viral video from a Curro school showed teachers joining learners in a dance circle, with many South Africans praising the fun school environment and positive relationships between pupils and educators.

Earlier in 2026, a Mitchells Plain school made headlines after allegations of sexual assault involving learners sparked concern among parents and renewed discussions around safety and accountability in South African schools.

Source: Briefly News