MITCHELL'S PLAIN, WESTERN CAPE— The Department of Education in the Western Cape denied that a Grade 5 learner was raped at a Michell’s Plain, Western Cape school. The department, however, confirmed that an attempt at sexual assault had taken place. The allegations have left parents on edge as they fear for their children’s safety.

A Mitchell's Plain primary school learner escaped a rape attempt. Image: Klaus Vedfelt

Source: Getty Images

According to IOL, the learner, from Seaview Primary School in Rocklands, reported the incident earlier during the week. The parents of the victim opened a case at the Mitchell's Plain Police Station, and it was transferred to the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) unit for further investigation. The department said that no rape took place.

Parents fear for their children’s safety

Despite the assurance that no rape had taken place, parents of children attending the school are still scared for their children. A parent who spoke on condition of anonymity said that the incident was scary and is one of her fears for her children, as she has one child who is in Grade 4.

The province was also rocked by a sexual assault saga in a primary school in Atlantis, which is also in the Cape Flats. A learner was raped at the school, allegedly by a fellow learner. The learner reportedly followed the victim to the toilet and allegedly raped her on 13 November 2025.

Members of the community gathered at the school the following day and demanded access to the school’s CCTV footage to see what happened. The police confirmed that a case of rape was opened at the Atlantis Police Station and transferred to Milnerton’s FCS Unit.

Source: Briefly News