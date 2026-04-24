A Benoni great-grandmother melted hearts on 22 April when The Old People’s Home in Howard Avenue surprised her with a stunning flower arrangement, a live singer and a room full of love to mark her 101st birthday. Elizabeth “Bettie” Olivier, a retired Laerskool Northmead teacher, celebrated the milestone surrounded by family and fellow residents. The Benoni City Times reported on the touching event.

The Old People's Home management, Heather Sawyer (assistant manager) and Kim Miller (manager), spoiled Bettie with a stunning floral arrangement. Photo: Jani de Beer

Source: UGC

Bettie took the moment in her stride with her trademark wit intact. She joked that she feels every one of her 100-plus years, but credits God for every single one of them.

A century of grace

Singer Juan Jacq Oosthuizen performed golden oldies from Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley and Neil Diamond. He told Bettie that her smile had been brightening rooms for decades. Hand in hand with her beloved sister-in-law Catrien Olivier, Bettie bobbed her head and tapped her fingers to every beat.

Facility manager Kim Miller called Bettie’s life a testimony of faith and grace lived out loud. Bettie, however, was quick to turn the spotlight away from herself. She said the celebration was not about her but about God’s love on full display.

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The former teacher, who lived through the Second World War, had a clear message for a world gripped by fear and conflict. She urged people to be still, look up and trust that God is in control.

She closed the celebration with a warm wave and a blessing for everyone in the room. “The life is a song with God in your heart,” she said.

See the full report by Benoni City Times on Facebook here:

Source: Briefly News