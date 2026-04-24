A group of Zulu students turned a street near a Wits student residence in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, into a cultural celebration on 7 April 2026. They closed the road with traditional dance and trumpet performances that left fellow students cheering.

The cultural display was in full swing. Images: @amanda_butter

Source: Instagram

The Instagram video, posted by Wits Law student Amanda Shabangu under the handle @amanda_butter_, captured the moment a crowd of Zulu students owned the street outside the residence. They danced in full force, blew traditional trumpets, and brought energy that made it impossible for onlookers to look away.

Fellow students celebrate with them

Other students at the residence came out to enjoy every moment of it. The pride on their faces said everything that needed to be said about what was unfolding right outside their accommodation.

Online, Zulu people across Mzansi reacted with great pride to the footage. Many flooded the comments to celebrate seeing their culture represented so boldly in a university setting in Johannesburg.

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See the Instagram clip below:

South Africans reacts to the scene

@2infinity4life commented:

“Zulu people are not from this earth! They landed here on their spaceships 50,000 years ago, and they have been entertaining the whole world ever since!”

@kingbutuchofficial asked:

“Why don’t they make posters for this so we can come and support?”

@ayana_zaudi noted:

“Would have been such a beautiful culture without the religious part. 🔥😂”

nondumisophaahla said:

“I am seeing something positive at last. Reclaiming our heritage that has been stolen by corrupt activities.”

solosmokeceo noted:

“This is beautiful.”

Source: Briefly News