The latest episode of Uthando Nes'thembu sparked some mixed reactions online, with people hating on Mseleku even more

In a heated argument with Mbali 'MaNgwabe' Mseleku, she stood up for herself against him, defending the other wives as well

MaNgwabe claimed that he mistreated them when he was sick, and Mzansi could not agree more

MaNgwabe confronted her husband Musa Mseleku after he claimed they had ill-treated him when he was sick. Image: Mbali_ngwabe, Musamseleku

Source: Instagram

The latest episode of Uthando Nes'thembu saw MaNgwabe confronting her husband Musa Mseleku over unresolved issues.

The drama which happened around the time Musa Mseleku was hospitalised arose during a couple's dinner, and things got heated.

MaNgwabe confronts Musa Mseleku

During their dinner, Musa Mseleku told MaNgwabe that when he was sick, he was ill-treated by the very same people who claim to love and care for him.

"I think maybe we were at fault when we took care of you when you were sick. The only thing that you care about is that you were bombarded with questions. Because you did things when you were sick," Mbali said.

Defending himself, Musa said she and the other wives were supposed to have waited for him to recover before they hounded him with questions. Clapping back, MaNgwabe said he was talking BS.

"You have to question someone who does something wrong at the moment. Because you did this when you were sick. If you wanted us to wait, you should not have done what you did at the time. You were taken care of in many ways, but since you are a very ungrateful person, you will not see that," she scolded.

When trying to fight her, MaNgwabe reminded him that even MaCele was at the forefront in taking care of him, despite what he may think.

"Even Shibase got sick because of the way you treated her, as well."

Musa doubled down on not forgiving his wives for the way they treated him, but Mbali stood firm and said she did not care. Confirming the news of his stroke, Musa thanked all of his wives.

MaNgwabe confronted her husband, Musa Mseleku. Image: Mbali_ngwabe

Source: Instagram

Watch the clip shared by @SheweleNgelosi below:

Mzansi slams Musa Mseleku amid argument with MaNgwabe

Below are some of the reactions from the online community.

@onlysleekbitch questioned:

"How is it two of his wives have been admitted and diagnosed with illnesses caused by the way he treats them, and he thinks he’s such a good man? One wife, maybe he wouldn’t get it, but two?"

@Queen_Tsholo8 replied:

"Core narcissist that MaKhumalo spoke about."

@nqobile_mahungu shared:

"Benefits of having a payslip and a medical aid kesana."

@DenisTlhabi stated:

"Iyooo, she has checked out, shame she is there for her kids. This man is unbelievable. Now I see why MmaK said he is a core narcissist."

@LisnetNonhlanh1 said:

"Says a man who didn’t have medical aid and his wives paid for him yhooo haii Musa."

MaNgwabe opens up about

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mbali Ngwabe Mseleku, also known as MaNgwabe, recently opened up about the realities of being in the public eye. As someone who values her privacy, MaNgwabe had to develop thick skin and block the noise on social media.

In recent seasons of Uthando Nes'thembu, Ngwabe was adamant about leaving Musa Mseleku; her decision to stay caused a lot of hate to be thrown at her.

Source: Briefly News