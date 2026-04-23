Mbali Ngwabe Mseleku, also known as MaNgwabe, recently opened up about the realities of being in the public eye

As someone who values her privacy, MaNgwabe had to develop thick skin and block the noise on social media

In recent seasons of Uthando Nes'thembu, Ngwabe was adamant about leaving Musa Mseleku; her decision to stay caused a lot of hate to be thrown at her

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‘Uthando Nes’thembu’ star MaNgwabe spoke about the negative comments on social media. Image: Mbali_ngwabe

Source: Instagram

If there was ever a wife who challenges Musa Mseleku and keeps him on his feet, it would arguably be MaNgwabe.

The nurse and reality TV star who gained prominence on Mzansi Magic's Uthando Nes'thembu recently opened up about valuing her privacy, but having it compromised.

Mbali Ngwabe on reality TV show fame

Who was Mbali before the fame? She was and still is a nurse. However, her life had changed drastically when she married a polygamous man, who would later have the number 1 most-watched reality TV show in Mzansi.

Speaking about her experience, Mbali admitted that the show gave her a platform, which she greatly appreciates. However, she had to learn to live with public opinion, but also "remember who I am outside of television," she said.

Regarding social media and the perceptions from the online community, MaNgwabe said:

"Most of the reactions are actually positive and quite funny. People are often surprised to see me in a professional setting because they only know me from television. My patients are usually curious, and sometimes they ask questions about the show. But when I'm at work, I'm focused on doing my job and helping people," she added.

‘Uthando Nes’thembu’ star MaNgwabe opened up about her life as a reality TV star. Image: Musamseleku, Mbali_ngwabe

Source: Instagram

The show allowed Ngwabe to educate people about polygamy and what it entails.

"This was a chance to show that I'm an individual within this marriage. I think viewers have seen that I'm someone who speaks her mind and stands up for what she believes in."

When it comes to the hate she receives online, MaNgwabe said people often judge her based on what they see on TV, which is just a fraction of who she really is.

"I think some viewers misunderstand my personality. Because I'm honest and direct, it can sometimes come across as anger or negativity. In reality, I'm just someone who believes in expressing how I feel instead of pretending everything is perfect," she stated.

On taking the negativity to heart, MaNgwabe said she opts to ignore the haters and live her truth.

MaKhumalo and MaNgwabe's sisterhood praised

In a previous report from Briefly News, sister-wives Thobile 'MaKhumalo' Khumalo and Mbali 'MaNgwabe' Ngwabe have inspired many fans who've come to admire their sisterhood.

After new photos of the ladies in matching traditional attire went viral online, supporters took to their timelines to gush over their favourite Mseleku wives. One fan even said, "Please don’t let the devil come between you and Thobile. Your friendship is amazing."

Some called their friendship fake.

Source: Briefly News