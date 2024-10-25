The South African polygamist Musa Mseleku was allegedly hospitalised recently

It was reported that the reality TV star and businessman suffered a stroke and that he had been sick for a while

A source close to the family revealed that the star has been sick and was surprised that the media wasn't aware about him being hospitalised

The South African polygamist has made headlines on social media again regarding his health after he was reportedly hospitalised.

Musa Mseleku allegedly suffered a stroke

The South African famous polygamist and businessman Musa Mseleku has reportedly suffered a stroke after being sick for some time now.

According to The South African, the Uthando Nes'Thembu star was taken to the hospital after he suffered a stroke, and a source close to the family revealed that Mseleku had been sick for the past few weeks and that he was surprised that the news about him being in the hospital wasn't shared with the media.

The source said:

"Musa has been sick for the past few weeks as if he was having a stroke and went to the hospital. But now he is better, if you look recently, he is putting on the glasses he got after not feeling well in life."

Another source who claimed to be close with two of the star's wives, MaCele and MaNgwabe, said that he also couldn't reach Musa recently as they have a professional relationship and share deep issues with each other. However, he mentioned that these days, it was quite difficult for him to reach Mseleku.

He also mentioned that it might have been possible that there was a tip-off regarding this matter, which resulted in the media not knowing about Mseleku's health.

Musa Mseleku dubbed most popular by DStv viewers

Briefly News previously reported on Musa Mseleku being voted the most popular male celebrity. Reality TV star Musa Mseleku recently expressed his gratitude to his followers in a heartfelt message on his Instagram account.

According to ZAlebs, Mseleku has earned the distinction of being DStv's highest-rated male personality, with his shows consistently getting impressive numbers.

