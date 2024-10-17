Musa Mseleku faces allegations of not paying former colleagues Zakhele Gumede and Musa Ntsebesha for their work on his reality TV show, uThando Nes'thembu

Mseleku reportedly promised Gumede and Ntsebesha a 2% stake in his production company but excluded them when signing a deal with M-Net

Ntsebesha claims Mseleku's greed led him to abandon them after M-Net showed interest in their project

Reality TV star and businessman Musa Mseleku has been accused of failing to pay his former colleagues Zakhele Gumede and Musa Ntsebesha. Mseleku's former colleagues opened up about their roles in his popular reality TV show.

Musa Mseleku fails to pay former colleagues for their work

uThando Nes'thembu star Musa Mseleku has landed in hot water following the reports that he worked with his former colleagues Zakhele Gumede and Musa Ntsebesha to bring the idea of his reality show to life but later dumped them when M-Net offered him a deal.

According to Sunday World, Mseleku was exposed by Ntsebesha, who is also Thobile Mseleku's former manager. Per the report, Mseleku was impressed with Ntsebesha's work with his wife, MaKhumalo and pitched the idea for uThando Nes'thembu.

The polygamist promised the two men heaven on earth, including a 2% stake in his production company. Thanks, Ma. Gumede and Ntsebesha got to work, hoping they would get something from the deal.

Mseleku allegedly became greedy when they got an offer from the streaming giant M-Net. He never included his colleagues and signed the deal alone.

"The M-Net team was impressed with our work. Weeks later, Mseleku received another communication informing him that we needed to go back to Johannesburg to sign the deal with M-Net.

"That is where problems started. After that invitation, he never spoke about the deal. I’m not sure who he took to sign, because he left me and Gumede behind."

Musa Mseleku thanks wives for joining uThando Nes’thembu

