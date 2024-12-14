Chris Brown touched down in South Africa for his highly anticipated performance in the country and started rehearsals

The American singer's concert was hotly contested by the public as some argued that he was an abuser and didn't deserve a show

Supporters of Chris Brown, aka Breezy, were ecstatic when the No Air hitmaker continued with his plan to show up in South Africa and he has a few tricks up his sleeve for fans

Chris Brown delighted many South Africans when he announced his upcoming show. The beloved singer booked the FNB stadium for the 14 and 15th of December.

Chris Brown rehearses being suspended in the air at FNB stadium. Image: Doug Pensinger / Candice Ward

Source: Getty Images

Many people have been curious about Chris Brown's show in Johannesburg, and a recent video revealed what people can expect. Fans shared their reactions to the video of Chris Brown working hard.

Chris Brown rehearses at FNB stadium

In a video on X by @kreativekornerr, Breezy was suspended in the air and levitated across the FNB stadium. The venue was empty as he was rehearsing for his upcoming show. Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Chris Brown fans upset by rehearsal video

The video of Breezy practising for his controversial concert got more than 300k views. Some supporters who bought tickets felt the post spoiled the show. Read comments below:

@BrettSA_1 commented:

"Spoiler or no spoiler, seeing it live would still slap hard🔥"

@LooKxN said:

"Hayi niyaphapha shem, what happened to discretion?"

@_Chanteh asked:

"Why did you have to ruin it for us?"

@PovertykillerB appreciated the plan:

"Nice one 👏 Everyone can see him close😍"

@StrAightMARVIN was upset:

"Rehearsals are usually kept private as they give the show away. Why is this one made public?"

@SAHIPHOP2025 agreed:

"We didn’t need to see this."

@IamthabangK was impressed:

"Yea Chris brown is gonna give them a hella dope show. It's guaranteed."

Chris Brown shares cool pictures at the FNB Stadium

Briefly News previously reported that fans were ecstatic after seeing a photo of Chris Brown at the iconic FNB Stadium just days before his long-awaited concert.

The moment fans have been waiting for is nearly here as Chris Brown prepares to give his South African supporters a show to remember.

The Wall to Wall singer is gearing up for his highly anticipated concert and right after officially landing in South Ah, he visited the FNB Stadium to get a look and feel for what was to come.

Source: Briefly News