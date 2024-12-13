The day is almost here, and Chris Brown paid a visit to the FNB Stadium ahead of his shows

The controversial singer was captured lying on the lawn, taking in the Mzansi air, and fans welcomed him home

Netizens are eagerly waiting to sing and dance with Breezy and have declared that his concert will be one for the books

Chris Brown shared a picture while at the FNB Stadium. Images: Prince Williams/WireImage, YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images

Fans were ecstatic after seeing a photo of Chris Brown at the iconic FNB Stadium just days before his long-awaited concert.

Chris Brown goes to the FNB Stadium

The moment fans have been waiting for is nearly here as Chris Brown prepares to give his South African supporters a show to remember.

The Wall to Wall singer is gearing up for his highly anticipated concert and right after officially landing in South Ah, he visited the FNB Stadium to get a look and feel for what was to come.

He shared a photo lying on the stadium lawn, either soaking in the hot Joburg air or taking a breather from his rehearsal session, and sparked a frenzy among his supporters:

"Studio to stadiums."

Mzansi reacts to Chris Brown's photos

Fans welcomed Breezy home and can't wait to finally watch him live:

visse_ss declared:

"It's going down. I'll be there no matter what."

canano_tsotetsi admitted:

"I don't wanna lie; this pic gave me palpitations."

archidelly38 threw shade at Women For Change's petition:

"This must be hard for the other organisation."

NemakondeTeb joked:

"This dude feels at home already."

Meanwhile, others bashed concert-goers and continued to boycott the event:

@thee_stacy_ wrote:

"Nobody wants to see him except for women-beating and GBV apologists; South Africa is a disgrace."

kaamil_alli said:

"Wishing him and all his fans nothing but the worst."

Gayton McKenzie gives away concert tickets

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Gayton McKenzie giving away free tickets to Makhadzi and Chris Brown's concerts.

While many fans applauded the minister for his generosity, some netizens continued to bash him for openly supporting a known abuser.

