Gayton McKenzie was extra generous and decided to give away tickets to both Chris Brown and Makhadzi's concerts

The minister of Sports, Arts and Culture wants fellow South Africans who couldn't afford tickets to also join the festivities

The reactions to his generosity were mixed, where some netizens pleaded for tickets while others bashed McKenzie for supporting an abuser

Gayton McKenzie is giving away free tickets to watch Makhadzi and Chris Brown live. Images: Instagram/ makhadzisa, Twitter/ GaytonMcK, Instagram/ chrisbrownofficial

Christmas came early for Mzansi after the minister of Sports, Arts and Culture offered fans tickets to Chris Brown and Makhadzi's concerts.

Gayton McKenzie offers free concert tickets

The minister of Sports, Arts and Culture was in a giving mood and decided to offer Makhadzi and Chris Brown fans the opportunity to watch their faves live.

Taking to his Twitter (X) page, Gayton McKenzie announced that he would be giving away tickets to fans who couldn't afford to buy them, saying his gesture was not government-funded:

"This is not government money. Let’s have fun and support these superstars."

Chris Brown's concerts are slated for 14 and 15 December 2024 in Johannesburg, while Makhadzi's One Woman Show will take place on 21 December in Polokwane:

Here's what Mzansi said about Gayton McKenzie's gesture

Netizens were not impressed and bashed the minister for supporting an abuser:

LilonaKlaas was stunned:

"You didn't do this for Tyla, but you're doing it for that abuser? Chile, SA."

uTshonyane asked:

"An ex-convict supporting another ex-convict, are we shocked?"

Zet_Ndlovukati wasn't impressed:

"We don't have leaders in this country. Being excited because an abuser (consistent behaviour) is coming to the country. Be embarrassed."

Meanwhile, others cheered and praised the minister for his generosity:

_officialMoss pleaded:

"Can I have Chris Brown tickets? Please, Lord Gayton."

SomWhatCountry hinted:

"My birthday is next week; I would be celebrating it in style if I could get one."

brbenton384 praised the minister:

"Halala, Minister of the Year! This is what we like to hear. You are such a good person. God Bless."

