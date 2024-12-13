Minister Gayton McKenzie to Give Away Chris Brown and Makhadzi Concert Tickets, Reactions Mixed
- Gayton McKenzie was extra generous and decided to give away tickets to both Chris Brown and Makhadzi's concerts
- The minister of Sports, Arts and Culture wants fellow South Africans who couldn't afford tickets to also join the festivities
- The reactions to his generosity were mixed, where some netizens pleaded for tickets while others bashed McKenzie for supporting an abuser
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
Christmas came early for Mzansi after the minister of Sports, Arts and Culture offered fans tickets to Chris Brown and Makhadzi's concerts.
Gayton McKenzie offers free concert tickets
The minister of Sports, Arts and Culture was in a giving mood and decided to offer Makhadzi and Chris Brown fans the opportunity to watch their faves live.
Taking to his Twitter (X) page, Gayton McKenzie announced that he would be giving away tickets to fans who couldn't afford to buy them, saying his gesture was not government-funded:
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
"This is not government money. Let’s have fun and support these superstars."
Chris Brown's concerts are slated for 14 and 15 December 2024 in Johannesburg, while Makhadzi's One Woman Show will take place on 21 December in Polokwane:
Here's what Mzansi said about Gayton McKenzie's gesture
Netizens were not impressed and bashed the minister for supporting an abuser:
LilonaKlaas was stunned:
"You didn't do this for Tyla, but you're doing it for that abuser? Chile, SA."
uTshonyane asked:
"An ex-convict supporting another ex-convict, are we shocked?"
Zet_Ndlovukati wasn't impressed:
"We don't have leaders in this country. Being excited because an abuser (consistent behaviour) is coming to the country. Be embarrassed."
Meanwhile, others cheered and praised the minister for his generosity:
_officialMoss pleaded:
"Can I have Chris Brown tickets? Please, Lord Gayton."
SomWhatCountry hinted:
"My birthday is next week; I would be celebrating it in style if I could get one."
brbenton384 praised the minister:
"Halala, Minister of the Year! This is what we like to hear. You are such a good person. God Bless."
DJ Zinhle dragged over Chris Brown video
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to DJ Zinhle's video expressing her eagerness to see Chris Brown.
This comes after the singer officially landed in South Africa ahead of his concert, and Mzansi accused Zinhle of being a groupie.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za