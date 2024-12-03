Makhadzi's highly anticipated One Woman Show in Limpopo is approaching, and the star is reflecting on her challenging journey in the music industry

She shared her experience of rejection when trying to fill a stadium, but now she is ready to host her show at Peter Mokaba Stadium in December

Despite facing financial struggles and controversies this year, Makhadzi is determined to end the year on a high note, celebrating her growth and success

Makhadzi's highly anticipated One Woman Show in Limpopo is almost here, and the star is looking back on her journey in the music industry. Makhadzi revealed that she is nervous as the day draws closer.

Makhadzi speaks on rejection

Limpopo-born singer Makhadzi's journey to the top was not an easy walk in the park. The talented singer recently revealed she was once turned down when she tried to fill up a stadium.

According to ZiMoja, the Ghanama singer noted that it has always been her dream to fill up one of the stadiums in Mzansi, but that dream was shut down when she faced rejection earlier in her career. She said she managed to fill a stadium in neighbouring Botswana but is now ready to do it at home.

"There are so many people who didn't believe in me or believe that it was possible for me and my team to put a show of this magnitude together. I have been wanting to do a one-woman show for some time. Firstly, I approached one stadium about five years back, but they did not agree. I was once rejected."

Makhadzi on overcoming hurdles this year

This year was filled with drama for the star. She made headlines after reports that she owed SARS over six million Rand. The star also reportedly owed a loanshark after borrowing money to travel to the US for the BET Awards.

However, Makhadzi is not letting the hurdles deter her. She said she wants to shut the year down with a bang ahead of her show, scheduled for 21 December at Peter Mokaba Stadium.

"This is why I want to close off the year with a bang. I have learned so much and continue to grow."

