The world will see more of the controversial beauty queen, Chidimma Adetshina. In a new statement, she clarified growing speculations about her reign

The 23-year-old model is looking to explore different areas of her life, such as going back to school, pursuing an acting and runway modelling career

The Miss Nigeria stated that she intends to remain in the pageantry industry until her reign concludes

During a press tour in Nigeria, Chidimma Adetshina shared that she plans to wrap up her journey in the pageant scene after her reign.

The interview that caused confusion

In a clip on Twitter (X), Chidimma Adetshini opened up about her plans. She mentioned that she's accomplished a lot in her career and doesn't see the point in entering more pageants. Instead, she's focusing on her education, exploring acting, and getting into runway modelling.

"So, this is the end of the road, and I’m hoping that I can further my studies and better myself. And do good things in Nigeria and establish myself,” she said.

Many people jumped to conclusions, thinking Chidimma was ready to retire immediately. The beauty queen clarified the misunderstanding with a statement, stressing that she’ll pass the reins only after her tenure as Miss Universe Africa ends.

"Just to give clarity: When I said, ‘it’s the end of the road for pageantry,’ I meant that I’ve done so well and left on a high note, and I don’t think I need to do any other pageants after this. However, this decision will come into play after my reign as Miss Universe Africa and Oceania."

Rising above the storm

The Nigerian contestant has endured many challenges since joining the Miss SA pageant in 2024. This includes an investigation into citizenship fraud, which led to her family's ban from South Africa.

After the drama, the beauty queen made impressive moves in her career, such as winning the title of Miss Universe Nigeria 2024 and finishing as the first runner-up at the 2024 Miss Universe pageant in Mexico.

