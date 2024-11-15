Kwezi Ndlovu has explained that her hubby-to-be is not married, and she did not steal him from her best friend

This comes after blogger Musa Khawula made startling claims against the fiancé, including that he is an absent father

The actress concludes by adding that she is setting her eyes on her promising future and on building a great family

Actress Kwezi Ndlovu has officially broken her silence regarding the rumours about her marriage.

Upon sharing the news that she's getting married to businessman Sibongiseni Mbambo, Blogger Musa Khawula made a few disturbing allegations against him that he is allegedly married to someone else and is also reported to be an absent father to his many children (ouch!).

Kwezi Ndlovu sets the record clear

To set the record straight, the former Umkhokha: The Curse actress posted a detailed statement on her Instagram stories. She made it known that her beau and the father of her twin boys had never been married She wrote:

"For clarity, my husband-to-be is not married and has never been married. Our respective families and children are excited about our journey as it is a first for both families; we're both grateful for the strong foundation of love and unity our families are building alongside us. We look forward to the continued growth of our family."

The mom of two made it clear that she didn't steal her fiancé from her best friend, Tina Mbambo:

"I have never snatched a man from any of my friends. Tina Mbambo is my best friend, happily married to her husband. My husband and Tina’s husband are brothers, which makes this moment even more special for us as close friends."

Reactions to Kwezi's side of the story

Twitter (X) user, @SaneleNkosi shared Kwezi's official statement on his timeline and people had some not-so-nice things to say about this situation.

@AyandaMngomezuli wrote:

"I just wish she gave us clarity about the 17 kids."

@Nozz added:

"She must be strong spiritually, athandaze kakhulu or use umuthi. Some of his baby mamas will be bitter and would not understand why he did not marry them."

@PreciousShange commented:

"She isn't famous enough to be releasing a statement."

@MakhotshoKing wrote:

"Something is off about this statement...and the whole thing. But me? Let me mind my own business'.

Kwezi Ndlovu's Lobola Celebration

In related news, Briefly News reported that actress Kwezi Ndlovu was a sight for sore eyes when she dropped a bombshell that she was getting hitched. The Umkhokha: The Curse star shared the wonderful news with stunning pictures from a photoshoot from her Lobola celebration, draped in traditional Xhosa attire.

