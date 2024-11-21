“She Had the Audacity”: Man Highlights Mia Le Roux’s Challenges With Shoutout

A local content creator took to his TikTok account to shower Miss South Africa 2024 Mia Le Roux with love

The man noted that she persevered throughout the competition despite having a hearing disability

Social media users in the post's comment section agreed with the man and also added positive messages

After her Miss Universe exit, a local man praised Miss South Africa 2024, Mia Le Roux. Images: @mialerouxx

Mia Le Roux, the first hard-of-hearing person to be crowned Miss South Africa, became a beacon of hope and inspiration to many when she won, breaking barriers and redefining beauty standards.

The marketing manager continues to do so as a man recently praised her for giving her all at Miss Universe, even though unforeseen circumstances led to her withdrawal.

Mia Le Roux wins people's hearts

TikTok content creator @mashnotpotatoess uploaded a video on his account to share positivity after Mia opened up about her condition, which ended her Miss Universe journey.

The social media personality said to online users:

"Do you know how much audacity you need to have to be a person like Mia Le Roux? Coming into this world with a disability, having to work 10, 20, 30 times harder than the people next to you every day because you have said disability.

"Having the audacity to say, 'You know what, despite everything I'm going through, I'm going to enter Miss South Africa,' and win."

The man also credited Mia for travelling to Mexico City to compete in Miss Universe against "the world's best" and keeping the people of South Africa in mind despite struggling with her health.

He concluded:

"The fact that she had the audacity to put her life on the line, even though it didn't end up the way it was supposed to, that right there is a South African hero.

"I'm proud of you. Thank you for your service."

Watch the video below:

South Africans show Mia Le Roux love

Several local members of the online community also boarded the positivity train to send Mia their love. They shared their pride in the pageant queen despite her withdrawal from the competition.

@bohlale.mothapo wrote in the comment section:

"Mia stole our hearts just by being herself, and she will forever be our national gem. Truly one-of-a-kind."

@appleuser88689258 said to the public:

"Mia is a very special lady and has all my love, admiration and respect. May God bless her always."

@spicedboho, who agreed with @mashnotpotatoess, stated:

"Preach. A crown doesn't measure success. It's about winning people's hearts. She has done that."

@leratom1986 told online users:

"Her health comes first. We still love and respect her decision."

@awesomology101 said to the TikTokker:

"I agree with your message. Not sure if 'audacity' is the best choice of words, though."

The man responded:

"When you consider everything she’s been through up until this point, the confidence she has to boldly take up space and chase her dreams is, in a sense, audacious."

Mia Le Roux talks about struggles at Miss Universe

In another story, Briefly News reported Mia opening up about the multiple struggles she faced while doing her best at Miss Universe 2024.

The Miss South Africa representative was candid about how she felt preparing for a dance routine for the competition with the other contestants.

