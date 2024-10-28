Miss SA Mia le Roux is headed to Mexico to compete in Miss Universe, ready to represent South Africa

She dropped a few TikTok videos showing her excitement and sharing that she’s the first deaf contestant in the pageant’s history

Mzansi has rallied behind Mia, flooding her videos with messages of love and support, and wishing her well for the competition

Do not miss an opportunity to join FREE webinar by Briefly News. AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals. Register here: https://corp.briefly.co.za/ai-in-action-workshop

Miss SA Mia le Roux showed her excitement for the Miss Universe pageant. Image: @mialerouxx

Source: Instagram

Miss Universe is officially in full swing, and all eyes are on Mexico as contestants from across the globe are expected to arrive to compete for the coveted crown!

Mia le Roux heads to Miss Universe

Among them is our very own Miss SA, Mia le Roux, who’s making history, and Mzansi is here for it. Mia shared a few TikTok videos on the account @allthingsmisssa before hopping on a plane.

"I am so excited because I am carrying South Africa in my heart. I am carrying a piece of every single one of you with me because I am not here for myself but for every South African."

First Miss Universe contestant

She said proud to be the first deaf contestant in the Miss Universe pageant, and her pride radiates through every clip. Mia looked stunning, dressed in a bright red outfit with a South African flag brooch pinned close to her heart.

The pageant will be hosted by Mario Lopez on 16 November 16, 2024, at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City.

Watch the videos below:

Mzansi has been showering Mia with love, flooding her TikTok videos with positive comments and messages of support.

@Kerneels said:

"Our new Miss Universe. Mia you got this. 🥰"

@mase posted:

"All the best, bring it home. Please do not forget to smile, you have the best smile ever."

@ShamsAlex wrote:

"Wishing you all the best Mia. We are voting for you and are super proud of your achievement. ❤️❤️❤️"

@Ishmael_Dembe stated:

"She has a pure soul, good luck Mia. ❤️"

@Lerato Xulu mentioned:

"We love you Mia and we are behind you. Go shine baby girl, you have the X factor to win. ❤️❤️❤️🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦👏👏👏"

@user970663305907 commented:

"Good luck queen. The country is rallying behind you. 💖🌹💕"

@CharmaineSeales wrote:

"Wishing you good luck. Represent us, honey. You look amazing.❤️👏"

@Mrs Greenhalgh added:

"You have our blessings, darling. All the best."

Video of Chidimma Adetshina jetting off to Mexico

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the road to Miss Universe Nigeria 2024 has started, and Chidimma Adetshina is well on her way.

The beauty queen shared videos of her boarding a plane as she cashes the crown to compete in Mexico. Chidimma Vanessa Adetshina is ready to compete in the Miss Universe 2024 pageant in Mexico.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News