Shauwn Mkhize wows fans with her stunning pink and red dress at a prestigious event, garnering praise for her impeccable fashion sense

Twitter users go wild over Shauwn Mkhize's exquisite outfit giving her extra style points

Fans and followers of Shauwn Mkhize express admiration for her amazing look, using words like "amazing," "good," and "hot" to describe her appearance

Shauwn Mkhize has left Twitter stunned with her incredible fashion choices. Images: @kwa_mamkhize

Source: Instagram

Shauwn Mkhize has sent tongues wagging once again as the reality star shared her electrifying fashion sense in a social media clip that has now made its way into the Twitterverse.

A video of Shauwn Mkhize's beautiful dress has sparked conversation

In a recent video circulating, businesswoman and philanthropist Shauwn Mkhize can be seen sporting a lengthy pink and red long-sleeved dress at a prestigious event and it appears that fans are here for it!

The video which @MongeziKoko posted, was captioned:

"Found three Ice Tropez in the fridge from last week."

Tweeps were left in awe upon seeing MaMkhize's fashion sense

@Tlhalefo_Leisa said:

“For the fact that her dress resembles yona ice tropez you get an extra 10 points…”

@Soul90fever wrote:

“The kings looks like he was ready to risk it all Haai bo Bayede.”

@SbuTshigabe stated:

“She looks amazing”

@1800_nthati concurred with:

“No but she ate!”

@kunttothefmnne also said:

“Oh she looks good.”

@Bhudda_Satva commented:

“Oh she’s a baddie now.”

@ThegodfatherZa stated:

“She looks hot”

