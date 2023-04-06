Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize celebrated her 46th birthday by sharing two saucy photos for her Instagram followers

Mzansi people and well-known celebrities such as Phindile Gwala and Nhlanhla Mafu praised the beauty

Briefly News also wished the KwaMaMkhize star a happy birthday, and Mzansi people flooded the comments section

Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize turned 46 on April 6 and celebrated by flaunting her fabulous body in hot photos.

Mzansi wished Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize a happy 46th birthday after she shared two saucy pics. Image: @kwa_mammkhize

Source: Instagram

She first wished someone close to her a happy birthday to keep her fans guessing how she would celebrate her special day. In a post, Makhize revealed in the caption that she and @ms_niksta share the same birthday.

"Happy early birthday to my twin @ms_niksta! It’s so ironic that we share the same day, sometimes I see my younger version in you. Resilient, determination and a never dying strength ❤️❤️❤️❤️ May you continue to grow in wisdom and grace, and may your life be filled with purpose and meaning. Enjoy your special day to the fullest and make memories that will last a lifetime."

Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize shares hot pics to celebrate her 46th birthday

Almost 24 hours after her last post, MaMkhize set Instagram ablaze when she dropped two saucy pictures. She was dressed in a bright red gown and red hair.

She appeared elegant and royal in one photograph. In the second, Andile Mpisane's mother was photoshopped, holding fire like the next Marvel character.

MaMkhize receives compliments and birthday wishes

phindilegwala_official said:

"Kwasha."

kefilwe_mabote shared:

"Happy birthday Ma. It’s Aries season ☄️♈️. Fire everywhere."

@sammiezondo posted:

"This is a beautiful picture."

@nhlanhla_mafu replied:

"Happy birthday, queen. More life and more blessings ❤️"

@blue_mbombo commented:

"Happy birthday, queen ❤️"

@mcoyinomfundo also said:

"You are on fire Mkhozi! Happy birthday."

@djhappygalsa added:

"Red for ingozi ❤️❤️ Washumlilo Happy birthday sthandwa Sami "

Briefly News wishes Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize a happy birthday

Proving her stardom once again, MaMkhize had Briefly News readers rushing to wish her a happy birthday when the news publication celebrated her special day. Even though peeps didn't say much, their genuine love for the Royal AM F.C. owner was still felt.

SA showers Nandi Madida with sweet birthday wishes as she turns 35, star drops hot pic while thanking peeps

In similar news, Briefly News reported that Nandi Madida celebrated her 35th birthday in style. The TV personality wished herself a happy birthday on Instagram at midnight on Monday, March 20.

The online post went viral, with Mzansi and celebrities such as Minnie Dlamini and DJ Shimza showering Nandi with love on her special day.

Mrs Madida followed up her birthday post with a picture of herself wearing a tight black dress that showed off her hourglass figure. In the caption, the singer thanked everyone who wished her a blessed and happy birthday.

