South African media personality Nandi Madida celebrated her 35th birthday on Monday, March 20, 2023

Madida shared two different posts on Instagram, one marking her birthday and another blessing her fans with a beautiful picture

Mzansi continued to show her love across all social media platforms, including Briefly News' Facebook page

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Nandi Madida celebrated her 35th birthday in style. The TV personality wished herself a happy birthday on Instagram at midnight on Monday, March 20.

Nandi Madida received wishes from Mzansi people and celebs like Minnie Dlamini for her 35th birthday. Image: @nandi_madida

Source: Instagram

The online post went viral, with Mzansi and celebrities such as Minnie Dlamini and DJ Shimza showering Nandi with love on her special day.

Nandi Madida drops sizzling pic on her 35th birthday

Nandi followed up her birthday post with a picture of herself wearing a tight black dress that showed off her hourglass figure. In the caption, Madida thanked everyone who wished her a blessed and happy birthday.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Mzansi showers Nandi with sweet birthday messages

Briefly News also shared a post wishing Nandi a happy birthday, and the media personality's fans flocked to the comments.

@Røcket Scientist said:

"I used to love her until she got married. Anyway, I can still manage to say happy birthday."

@Bhanzo Herold shared:

"Happy born day to her. Zakes wakhetha la ❤️"

@Steven Magato posted:

"Happy birthday to my favourite celebrity. I wish you all the best. May God bless you, hip hip hooray."

@Peggy Maake replied:

"More blessings on your new chapter."

@Phiyelo Maduna commented:

"She looks so beautiful. Happy birthday!"

@Harriet Diale added:

"A very happy birthday to you, sisi."

Nandi Madida celebrates daughter Nefertiti's birthday

Not long ago, Briefly News reported that on March 2, 2023, Nandi celebrated the fourth birthday of her daughter Nefertiti. The adoring mother shared a photo of Nefertiti looking surprised at the cake she had prepared for her before she left for school.

The post quickly went viral, with many people wishing the adorable child a happy birthday.

Lira celebrates birthday with stunning pictures, singer says she is grateful for life

In similar news, Briefly News reported that Lira celebrated another trip around the sun and was grateful for her life.

The award-winning South African singer suffered a rough year after a minor stroke, resulting in speech loss while in Germany.

Lira didn't let anything stop her from serving looks. The singer wowed her followers when she took to her social media pages to share stunning snaps as she marked her birthday.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News