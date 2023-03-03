Nandi Madida shared a photo of her daughter Nefertiti being surprised that she prepared a cake for her fourth birthday before going to school

The photo was accompanied by a sweet letter from Nandi, who wished her daughter well on her special day

Mzansi reacted to the post by wishing Nefertiti a happy birthday and complimenting her on her cuteness

Nandi Madida's daughter Nefertiti turned four on March 2, and her mother celebrated in style.

Nandi Madida is married to Grammy winner Zakes Bantwini, and the couple has two children, Nefertiti and Shaka Madida. According to ZAlebs, the kids are almost three years apart in age, with Shaka born in 2016 and Nefertiti born in 2019.

Nandi Madida surprises her daughter Nefertiti with a cake on her fourth birthday

Taking to Twitter, Nandi posted a picture of Nefertiti, shocked at the cake her mother had prepared for her before she left for school. Nandi, like any other mother, wrote a sweet letter to her lovely daughter in the caption, saying:

It’s my daughter Nefertiti’s 4th birthday and she was genuinely surprised at the set up for her at home before she left for school . She is the sweetest little girl and deserves everything she wishes for to come true. God continue to bless and protect my little queen.

In the comments section, Nandi's Twitter post had peeps wishing Nefertiti a happy birthday.

@MissNoter said:

"Paw Patrol theme. Happy blessed birthday Nefertiti."

@OscarMagud shared:

"Beautiful. Congratulations and happy birthday to the little Princess."

@odette_roper posted:

"I find it so hard to believe that she is 4 years old already! Happiest birthday to the little process. Lots of love and blessings on this special day ❤️"

@keMondli commented:

"Oh, she's so cute. Happy birthday to her."

@ayanda_m04 replied:

"What a cutie. Absolutely love the Skye cake."

@chucksedwin1 added:

"This is so beautiful. Happy birthday to her."

