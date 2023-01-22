Nandi Madida posted a video of her son with Zakes Bantwini sketching a hedgehog in their beautiful home

The proud media personality said she couldn't believe how God gifted him with talent at such a young age

Social media users encouraged Nandi to keep nurturing his talent because it could lead him far in life

Shaka Madida draws in his sketchbook. Image: @Nandi_Madida/Twitter

Source: UGC

Nandi Madida and Zakes Bantwini's son Shaka Madida is one talented kid. The 6-year-old sketched Sonic the Hedgehog freehand.

Nandi shared the video with her Twitter followers and said the young artist wants to exhibit his sketches when he turns seven.

"My son Shaka just turned 6 years old in November and for his 7th birthday, this year asked if he could please showcase his artwork and have an art show. I am in awe of his God given talent.

Mzansi tweeps agreed that Shaka's drawing skills are impressive and that his famous parents passed down the creative genes.

Mzansi's comments on Shaka Madida's drawing

@ThaaBLaa said:

"Oh my God, he is the best. Keep buying him sketch pads. What a talented young boy."

@PoshTeedkay mentioned:

"Sis, my son has the same obsession. He says he wants to open a YouTube channel where he can teach kids how to draw action figures. Please nature his talent, it’s so beautiful to watch."

@Sipatience_M commented:

"Wait a minute Nandi. Your son is 7 already? That's crazy."

@Sxprme_101 suggested:

"Keep supporting him, you got a future artist here."

@bluembombo stated:

"He is brilliant."

@A_tipical posted:

"One brilliant dude, I see Sonic the hedgehog is his fave."

@SiyabongaMasa18 wrote:

"Eh, I'm 30 and still can't draw like that. Please nurture his talent."

@RidoRasetz tweeted:

"Please help the kid go far globally, it is a rare gift he's given."

