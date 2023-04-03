Big Brother Mzansi star Mpho wabadimo has shared seven photos from her lush Mozambique vacation

The My Inked World cast member's snaps showed her having a good time at the hotel and enjoying the Maputo nightlife

Mpho's fans were overjoyed to see their fave having fun after she made headlines for her messy breakup with Themba Broly

Mpho wabadimo took a break from her breakup drama with Themba Broly and flew to Mozambique to pamper herself.

Mpho wabadimo's fans were happy seeing their fave enjoying her vacation in Mozambique. Image: @mpho_wa_badimo

Source: Instagram

The pregnant woman sparked outrage when she posted a black bag full of Themba's clothes, implying she was over him. When they confirmed their split, social media exploded.

Rumours that Mpho was broke, although winning R2 million on BBMzansi, began to circulate, reported ZAlebs. Peeps claimed she spent the money with Themba, which enraged Ghost's fans, who dragged Mpho.

Mphowabadimo's vacation in Mozambique

On Instagram, Mpho shared four photos from her trip to Mozambique's capital, Maputo.

The sangoma was photographed relaxing on a balcony with an ocean view. Mpho looked happy and at peace for some whose life is going downhill.

Mphowabadimo enjoys Mozambique's nightlife

Dressed to impress in a tight dress that showed off her baby bump, Mpho painted the night red in Mozambique. The stunner paired the dress with silver high heel boots that matched her purse.

The My Inked World star shared photos of herself wearing the outfit on her Instagram page.

Mpho wabadimo excited after she dropped Mozambique vacation content

@rosekennybells said:

"She went and fetched herself and I am here for it ❤️"

@angyzoza shared:

"She realised her worth and the game changed ❤️"

@dipuokeikelame posted:

"She remembered who she is and the game changed . I love this dressing style for you"

@unusualphyna replied:

"Momma ❤️❤️ Too hot to handle "

@mohr_mashudu commented:

"Is this the person you're saying is broke? You guys should just mind your own business."

@esethu_ella_butshingi also said:

"Our Mpho is back❤️I love you, mama. Stay strong my love."

@simplymisskamis added:

"This is exactly what you deserve... THOKOZA"

Themba Broly continues to get roasted by angry Mpho Wabadimo fans

In related news, Briefly News reported that Mpho Wabadimo's fuming supporters roasted Themba Broly. The reality TV star was shaded after he invited Mzansi to his meet and greet.

Taking to Instagram, the Big Brother Mzansi second runner-up invited his followers to a meet and greet, not knowing that Mpho Wabadimo's stans were also camping on his timeline. They were angry that Themba broke up with their fave.

Many accused him of dumping his second baby mama after spending all the money she won on Big Brother Mzansi. Mpho bagged R2 million when she won the show. Many said they loved Themba and Mpho's relationship, not him.

