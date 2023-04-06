Ntando Duma announced on Instagram that she would soon open the doors of her kids' salon named Sbahle Siyakhula

Duma shared the salon's logo as well as an announcement that she is looking for suitable employees

Nadia Nakai, Thuli Phongolo, and other South African celebrities congratulated Ntando on her huge achievement

Ntado Duma has finally revealed the details of her Sbahle Siyakhula project - and it is a kids' hair salon!

Ntando Duma says she's hiring after opening a kids' salon, 'Sbahle Siyakhula'. Image: @dumantando

Source: Instagram

Previously, she was said to be opening a creche when she made the idea public. After the rumours spread, Ntando denied them, saying she is not opening a creche but has something in the works that involves children.

Ntando Duma says opening a kids' salon has always been her dream

According to TshisaLIVE, Ntando announced on Instagram that she would open a kids' salon named after her daughter Sbahle. The salon's name is Sbahle Siyakhula, and Ntando has always wanted one since she can remember.

The former The Queen actress also revealed in a picture post that she is hiring and looking for qualified candidates.

“We are looking for vibrant people to join our team. Keep a look out on our page Sbahle Siyakhula for more information.”

Nadia Nakai, Thuli Phongolo and other stars congratulate Ntando Duma

The comments section was flooded with celebrities congratulating Ntando, fans eager to show their support for the star, and people who responded to the job posting.

@thuliphongolo said:

"This is so dope! Congratulations mama ❤️"

@nadianakai shared:

"Yay! Congratulations!!!"

@kellykhumaloza posted:

"I’m so proud of You Mama kaSbahle ❤️"

@omuhlegela replied:

"Omg, this makes me so happy cause you’re actually so good with hair. Congratulations and all the best mama. We are within."

@tshepivundla commented:

"Congratulations my love ❤️✨"

@nhlanhla_ntsibande wrote:

"Congratulations @sbahlemzizi and @dumantando ❤️ I can’t wait to support you."

@musa_matiwane also said:

"If you need a cleaner, I'm here."

@ntombi_the_braider added:

"If only there was part-time vacancy, I was definitely going to apply."

