One creative lady did not allow the smaller size of the place she resides in to dictate how she lives

The beautiful woman showed off her well-decorated, red-and-white-themed space on social media

Many people loved her crib and said it looked like she was ready for Valentine’s Day all year round

One innovative lady is making the most of her small place, which she referred to as a shack.

Anita Ncube is proud of her house. Image: Anita Ncube.

The creative hun was incredibly innovative in the way she decorated her home, with a red and white theme prevailing throughout.

The photos were shared on the popular Facebook group, ‘Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi’s linen’ and received over 5k reactions and 325 comments at the time of writing.

Facebook user, Anita Ncube, captioned her post:

“Emkhukhwini wami.”

People love lady’s red and white home decor

Many netizens left kind reactions to the post.

Others felt that the red and white overpowered the place she lived in.

Here are some of the best comments, compiled by Briefly News:

Ayanda Felicia Zulu loved the cleanliness:

“It's very clean, sis.”

Precious Kamonere teased:

“Consider starting an events management company as a side hustle.”

Thobile Zuma wrote:

“Wow, kuhle kwadecor house. You will always be celebrating. Your house is full of love.”

Nompumelelo Mahlangu advised her:

“You can blend the red with navy blue or grey instead of white. Your room is clean and neat.”

Xongile Mdaka wrote:

“Happy Valentine’s Day.”

Nicole Mdletshe commented:

“Humble beginnings.”

Janne Jackson shared their views:

“So neat, but the colours are too much.”

Sonia Tshivhonammbi asked:

“What's the occasion?”

Abigail Nkomo shared:

“I love it for Valentine’s Day.”

