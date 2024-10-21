A learner at Jeppe High School for Boys in Johannesburg showed off his morals and values by giving a man his flowers while he could still smell them

The newly appointed polo captain at the school, Diego Coutinho, amazed Mzansi when he invited Mr Twala, the man who's responsible for the upkeep of the pool, to a prestigious dinner with the team

Social media users were touched by the young man's kind gesture and showered him with compliments on a Facebook post

A young South African man instilled hope in South Africa when he honoured an essential worker at his school.

Mzansi was proud of a student who honoured the school's maintenance man.

Source: Facebook

Diego Coutinho invited the school's noble maintenance man to the Aquatics dinner with the rest of the water polo team.

SA applauds student's honorary gesture

South Africans were proud of a young man who showed off his morals and values when he honoured and celebrated the school's maintenance man at a dinner party. The newly appointed water polo captain, Diego Coutinho, amazed many when he extended an invitation to the school's essential worker, Mr Emmanuel Twala.

Twala is responsible for maintaining the school's swimming pool complex. The water polo team wanted to thank him for his tireless work.

See the post below:

Mzansi expressed their pride in a young scholar who honoured his school's maintenanace man at a prestigious dinner.

Source: Facebook

Mzansi proud of SA's unity in viral Facebook post

Social media users were melted by the kind gesture and commented:

@Jacques Stephen Rossouw shared:

"An incredible gesture, and what an honour it must have been for Mr Twala. What a hero he seems to be to the boys."

@Buhle Mohomotsi felt proud:

"What a brilliant young man. Well done to the rents."

@Louis Charasika commended the youth:

"Very correct of the learner. The youth should teach us as the older generation to normalise these kinds of behaviours."

@Atheeya Baker commented:

"Diego is the star of the show of gratitude and Emmanuel for being diligent in his work."

@Dudu Mbatha praised Diego:

"Raised very well. I love this."

@Justine Nienaber said:

"This kid is going to go far in life."

