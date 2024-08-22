A kindhearted South African lady blessed a Pick n Pay cashier with chocolates and flowers after she complained that she was having a bad day on her birthday

The cashier was crushed when she had to work all day in soaking-wet clothes from the rain

Social media users were grateful to know that there are sweet people out there spreading kindness wherever they go

Ambur Hildebrandt, a flight attendant, was doing her groceries when she met a miserable cashier working in soaking-wet clothing on her birthday. The lady gifted the cashier with a box of chocolates and a bouquet of flowers.

A kind lay spoiled a miserable Pick n Pay cashier on her birthday. Image: @ambur_leigh_hildebrandt

Mansi was in awe of the kindhearted lady spreading kindness without expecting anything in return.

Sweet lady spoils Pick n Pay cashier with chocolate and flowers for her B-Day

A Pick n Pay cashier from Cape Town shared that she was having a horrible day at work, as she had to work in soaking wet clothes from the rain on her birthday. As she was helping a customer, Ambur Hildenbrandt, pay and pack her groceries, they had a conversation that concerned Hildenbrandt.

The cashier's words reeled in her head and inspired her to bless her. Before she could make the miserable lady's day, Hildenbrandt consulted with the Pick n Pay Melkbosstrand manager to find out if it was okay to share a gift with one of their employees.

The manager gave the operation a huge thumbs up, which resulted in a cute surprise for the cashier, who ended up having a fabulous day. Hildebrandt filmed the beautiful moment and shared it on TikTok with a lengthy caption:

"Thank you to the Pick n Pay Melkbosstrand store manager for allowing me to gift this beautiful lady yesterday. Im sharing this beautiful story to encourage others just to be kind to one another, you never know what one is going through. A kind gesture goes a long way.

"I was paying for my groceries when I had asked her how her day has been going, she gave me this look as tho it hasn't been a good day.

She had told me, "not so good as I got to work soaking wet from the rain and it's my birthday today".

Immediately my heart felt I needed to bless her.Happy birthday Kind soul 🤍You never know what, cashiers are going through, always be kind to them and put a smile on their faces, seeing her smile after the conversation we had, it really made my heart fulfilled🤍"

Mzansi reacts to a kind lady's surprising cashier

Social media users shared sweet messages of gratitude in the comments:

@🦋🌺was in awe of the kindness shared:

"We need more people like you in this world."

@Ursula Barth927 reckoned:

"That is so sweet...retail workers need the recognition."

@lethu_t shared that:

"I would've cried and asked to knock off shame."

