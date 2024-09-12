South Africa is still in high spirits after the satisfying rugby game against New Zealand, where the Springboks reclaimed their victory

After the Bokke win, captain Siya Kolisi visited a high school in Cape Town, Tygerberg High School

Mzansi felt proud to be represented by world champions and celebrated the rugby win on Saturday against New Zealand

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi surprised a high school in Cape Town by visiting the learners. Kolisi made an appearance at the school after the satisfying Bokke match against New Zealand.

Tygerberg High School was honoured to open for the Springboks and New Zealand rugby game on Saturday.

Mzansi reacts to Siya Kolisi visiting Tygerberg High after Bokker win

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi still hung out in the mother city after reclaiming the Bokke victory against New Zealand on Saturday. With his presence, the champion surprised Tygerberg high school students, and the crowd roared in celebration.

Kolisi's main visit to the school was to thank the learners for the phenomenal performance of opening the splendid rugby game at the DHL stadium. He recognised each individual's talent and hard work in making the choreography worth watching.

One of the learnings captured Kolisi's visit and posted the clip on TikTok with the caption:

"POV: The one day you stay at home."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi excited by Siya Kolisi visiting Tygerberg high school in Cape Town

Social media users praised the captain and appreciated his efforts:

@Carmenita was left speechless:

"South Africa, I love this man, yorrr!"

@cuzzins thought about the countries soccer team:

"Who is Bafanas captain? Do the bafana players even visit schools, do public appearances etc?"

@Nono kondlo praised Kolisi:

"We have the coolest captain ever."

@TattDuchess. Anjeli felt proud:

"Heroes. Our kids need heroes. Perfect example."

