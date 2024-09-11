Kaizer Chiefs New Signing Produced Man of the Match Performance vs Nigeria

Kaizer Chiefs have hit the jackpot with one of their new signings in this summer transfer window

Fiacre Ntwari was arguably the Man of the Match in Rwanda's clash with Nigeria in the AFCON 2025 qualifiers on Tuesday

Netizens and Amakhosi fans react to the former TS Galaxy goalkeeper's performance against the Super Eagles

Kaizer Chiefs' new signing, Fiacre Ntwari, produced a Man of the Match performance in Rwanda's clash with the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Kigali.

The Rwandan goalkeeper joined the Glamour Boys this summer from Premier Soccer League rivals TS Galaxy for an undisclosed fee. He's expected to be a major part of Amakhosi's squad this season under Nasreddine Nabi.

The former TS Galaxy star could make his first official start for Kaizer Chiefs this weekend in the Betway Premiership, and his performance against the runner-up at the AFCON 2023 shows he's merited for the starting berth.

Ntwari stars in Rwanda vs Nigeria tie

According to iDiskiTimes, Ntwari was Rwanda's star man in the match against the Super Eagles. He stopped their world-class forwards from hitting the back of the net for 90 minutes at the Amahoro Stadium.

The match ended in a goalless draw despite Nigeria being the favourite to win, thanks to Kaizer Chiefs' new goalkeeper.

Ntwari made nine saves in the game, eight of them inside the box. He received a big rating of 9.4/10 on Sofascore.

The 24-year-old goalkeeper's heroics against the Super Eagles earned him the deserved praise from fans on social media.

Fans react to Ntwari's performance vs Nigeria

ZMogolegen75366 said:

"We don't want those Piterson and Bvuna open nets, we have a real goalie here. They must be loaned out or offloaded."

Sausvage implied:

"Top 5 goalkeepers currently in the PSL."

FokisaGP wrote:

"We already looking good Kaizer Chiefs."

Hanayi0 commented:

"He needs to start. abo Bvuma must go to Polokwane City."

KB_Ramasimong reacted:

"Yeah, so a Kaizer Chiefs player stopped the whole of Nigeria. We're cooking this season."

sanko_malindi shared:

"And the Dortley guy is a good player. Looks like Chiefs will compete this coming season."

