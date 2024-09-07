Kaizer Chiefs Announce Major Exit Ahead of PSL Opening Fixture

Kaizer Chiefs have been dealt with a big blow ahead of their opening fixture in the Betway Premiership this season

The Soweto-based club will be without one of their assistant coaches after he took up a new role elsewhere

The Premier Soccer League giants confirmed the manager's exit with an official statement on their social media pages and website

Kaizer Chiefs have announced a major exit from the club before their opening fixture in the Premier Soccer League this season.

The Glamour Boys will begin the new season against newly promoted side Marumo Gallants F.C. on Saturday, September 14, 2024.

Nasreddine Nabi will have his coaching crew cut by one after one of the assistants leaves to take up another job elsewhere.

Kaizer Chiefs announce the exit of second assistant coach Fernando Da Cruz ahead of their Betway Premiership opener against Marumo Gallants F.C. Photo: @iDiskiTimes.

Source: Twitter

Kaizer Chiefs announced Da Cruz's exit

According to iDiskiTimes, Kaizer Chiefs have announced the exit of assistant coach Fernando Da Cruz as he takes up a new role in Morocco.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

When Nabi arrived, the French-born coach was appointed as one of the technical team at Amakhosi but had a mouthwatering off from the Moroccan Football Federation to take up a new role.

Kaizer Chiefs released an official statement on their website to confirm Da Cruz's departure from the club this weekend.

"Kaizer Chiefs wishes to announce that the Club has accepted an offer for assistant coach Fernando Da Cruz to take up a position at the Moroccan Football Federation," the club stated.

The Soweto giants went further to thank the UEFA Pro Licensed coach for his contribution to the club for the short period he was at Naturena.

"As Kaizer Chiefs, we would like to thank coach Fernando for his contributions to the team and his commitment during his time with us," the club added.

"The Club fully supports his decision and wishes him all the best for the future."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News