Kaizer Chiefs Trio Return From Injury Ahead of PSL Opening Fixture

Kaizer Chiefs have received good news ahead of their opening fixture in the 2024-25 Betway Premier Soccer League season.

The Soweto giants welcomed back three players from injury as they continue preparation for their first game under Nasreddine Nabi in the South African league.

The Glamour Boys will face newly-promoted side Marumo Gallants F.C. in their first game in the league on Saturday, September 14, 2024.

Kaizer Chiefs trio return to full fitness

According to a report by FARPost, Kaizer Chiefs trio Dillan Solomons, Tebogo Potsane and Bongani Sam have all returned to training ahead of Amakhosi's clash with Marumo Gallants.

Sam joined the Soweto-based club from city rivals Orlando Pirates earlier this summer but got injured during their pre-season training camp in Turkey. He was then sent home from Europe to continue his recovery, but he's now in contention for a place in the starting lineup after shaking off injury.

Solomons missed out on the trip to Turkey due to injury but has fully recovered, and he's back in training, ready for the new season.

Potsane suffered a groin injury before the pre-season started and required surgery for him to gain full fitness. He has fully recovered and is ready to put in the work for the Glamour Boys.

The return of Potsane, Sam, and Solomons comes as positive news for Nabi as he prepares his team for the new season.

