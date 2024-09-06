Kaizer Chiefs second assistant manager has reportedly stepped down from his role ahead of the new campaign

Nasreddine Nabi's technical team were announced by Amakhosi a few days after the Tunisian mentor arrived

Netizens have shared their thoughts on the reports that the Glamour Boys assistant coach has decided to step down from his job

Nasreddine Nabi is reportedly set to lose one of his assistant coaches at Kaizer Chiefs before the 2024-25 Betway Premier Soccer League season kicks off in a few days.

Kaizer Chiefs announced the technical team that will work with the Tunisian tactician a few days after he was appointed as the club's head coach.

One of the members of the team is said to be stepping down from the role for another job.

Nasreddine Nabi's assistant coach at Kaizer Chiefs Fernando Da Cruz reportedly stepped down from his role at the Naturena. Photo: @KaizerChiefs.

Nabi's assistant reportedly steps down

According to a report by Football journalist on X, Micky Jnr, Fernando Da Cruz is set to step down from his role as assistant coach to Nabi at Kaizer Chiefs.

Da Cruz was appointed as second assistant coach to Nabi this summer after working as a coach, technical director, scout and youth coach in countries like Belgium, France and Morocco.

According to the football journalist, The French-born Da Cruz, who has a UEFA Pro licence, is set to take up a new role at the Moroccan FA as a Technical Director under a new project (OCP).

As of this writing, Kaizer Chiefs has yet to confirm the reports, but if the rumours turn out to be true, Amakhosi might need to appoint a new assistant coach for Nabi.

Reactions as Da Cruz reportedly steps down

MlondiMthembu3 said:

"If he decides to leave, I will congratulate him. I understand that the Moroccan football association wants the best for their football and they offer good pay. I just hope no one is trying to sabotage my team."

Uncle_Prof reacted:

"If true, this guy was never really committed to the project or he doesn't see it bearing any fruits..."

Siphe_Sihle_ wrote:

"I saw it coming, he's the second one to quite before the start of the season. Of cause he is being diplomatic about reasons, to save face for the club. Nabi will follow soon to save his reputation too."

khonzanisphe commented:

"Kaizer Chiefs got the main man. He is the most wanted man around Africa. I hope my fc will be able to keep him."

bhekidesmahlang responded:

"Our guy is Nabi, Da Cruz can go if a better offer comes!"

