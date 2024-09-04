Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi said he wants to build a strong team before there are any talks of the club pushing for titles

The Tunisian said fans should limit their expectations while he is committed to achieving success with the Soweto club

Local football fans backed Nabi on social media, saying the coach must be given time to bring silverware back to Naturena

Ahead of his debut season as coach of Kaizer Chiefs, Nasreddine Nabi has asked local supporters for patience.

The Tunisian mentor said he wants to build a strong team before Amakhosi can build any push for titles.

New Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi said fans must have realistic goals. Image: KaizerChiefs.

Source: Twitter

In preparation for next season, Chiefs have been busy in the transfer market by adding seven new faces, including the loan arrival of Njabulo Blom from MLS side St Louis City.

Nasreddine Nabi sets realistic goals

Nabi spoke to Amakhosi fans in the video below:

According to DiskiAfrika, Nabi said his priority is to build a strong team, including a new striker, who could be Kenyan star Michael Olungo.

Nabi said:

"For myself, it is necessary to first build a strong team. You cannot go from tenth to say that now we must talk about winning cups and the league; it does not work like that. I want to be realistic because I respect the club and the fans. I must take it step by step to build a strong team. We will work hard and have big energy, I will give 200%, but I know which direction I will go, and I am not afraid of the challenge."

Fans back Nabi

Local football fans took to social media to say Nabi must be given time to prove his worth at Chiefs, while some questioned if there will be issues in the squad next season.

Sbu Mnayela backs Nabi:

"This man will bring back the dignity of Kaizer Chiefs; watch this space."

Letlhogonolo Mose says Nabi needs time:

"Let Nabi cook."

David Tekanyo identified a potential issue:

"I can't wait to see communication problem when the league kicks off."

Luyanda Brewa supports Nabi:

"People can criticise all they want; this new technical team knows their story."

Igwe Masabs Sp hopes for the best:

"Just hope you get the team you need."

