Kaizer Chiefs stumble one again in a pre-season friendly match as they lost to TS Galaxy at the FNB Stadium

Nasreddine Nabi's side were on a good run in their recent friendly games before facing the Rockets on Thursday

Fans shared their thought on the Glamour Boys' loss on the back of two consecutive wins behind closed doors

Kaizer Chiefs' good run in the pre-season games has ended. They lost 3-0 to Premier Soccer League rivals TS Galaxy in a friendly match played behind closed doors.

The Glamour Boys had their pre-season training in Turkey, but their first friendly match ended in disaster, as they lost 4-0 to Tanzanian giants the Young Africans.

The game against Galaxy is Chiefs' third friendly match behind closed doors, and it was not a good outing for Nasreddine Nabi, with the South African starting in a few days.

Kaizer Chiefs suffered an embarrassing 3-0 defeat against TS Galaxy in a pre-season friendly match at the FNB Stadium. Photo: @KaizerChiefs.

TS Galaxy thrash Kaizer Chiefs in friendly

According to a report by iDiskiTimes, Kaizer Chiefs were nailed to the cross by Galaxy at the FNB Stadium on Thursday afternoon.

Goals from Sphiwe Mahlangu, Puso Dithejane and Thokozani Sibanyoni gave the Rockets the deserved win over Nabi's side.

The Soweto giants' loss drew reactions from fans on social media.

Fans react as Kaizer Chiefs lost to TS Galaxy

AndyGeneral3 wrote:

"We shall see when the season begins still lot of work to be done at Kaizer Chiefs."

TreviiRo shared:

"It's going to be another long season ahead 🤞🏿😫"

MoMadibi reacted:

"Yhoo this man seem to be losing with big scores. I'm seriously starting to doubt him now. Chiefs might be more complected for him than he anticipated."

mrdjmavi implied:

"Painful reminder that we need a finisher. Looking at the profiles of Nabi's previous two clubs, I can not imagine that he won't need a finisher."

Yandi_Sir_That responded:

"Nabi is Playing Mind games 😎😆 when the season starts, he'll be bringing flames."

khumotings said:

"Nabi is cooking last time it was 4-0 so next game it will be 2-0 then 1-0 after that it will be 0-0 and then they'll start winning don't despise the days of small beginnings."

