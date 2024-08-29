MTN8: Mngqithi Opens Up on Who to Blame for Sundowns’ Loss to Stellenbosch
- Manqoba Mngqithi has shared is thoughts on Mamelodi Sundowns' loss to Stellenbosch FC in the MTN8 semi-finals
- The South African tactician explained what his team did wrongly in the game as he opened up on who to blame for the loss
- The Brazilians still have all to play for in the second leg despite losing in front of their fans in the first
Mamelodi Sundowns manager Manqoba Mngqithi has explained why the Brazilians lost to Stellenbosch FC in the first leg of the MTN8 semi-final tie on Wednesday evening.
The Premier Soccer League defending champions were favourites before the game, but they lost 1-0 to the Stellies at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.
Kaizer Chiefs transfer target Fawaaz Basadien scored the game's only goal after converting from the spot in the second half.
Who's to blame for Sundowns' loss to Stellies in MTN8
In an interview with SuperSport TV, as per iDiskiTimes, Mngqithi claimed the whole team was to blame for their loss to Stellenbosch at home.
The South African tactician admitted that their performance in the first half was poor and that they let themselves down.
"We made it difficult for ourselves. Because we started to see the team that we would like to see immediately after we conceded. The speed of the ball was faster," he said.
"We were looking to probe as much as possible, and we created opportunities, but unfortunately, when you don't take your opportunities inside the box, you get punished with a penalty like this one.
"But the truth of the matter is, in the first half, we did not control the game very well. I think we were a little bit scattered."
The Brazilians will face the Stellies in the second leg this weekend with the hope of booking a place in the final.
PSL announce huge increase in MTN8 prize money
Briefly News earlier reported on the PSL announcing a massive increase in prize money and participation fees for this season's MTN8 tournament.
PSL Head of Brand Marketing, Media & Sponsorship, Nonhlanhla Nkosi confirmed the increase during the tournament's launch.
