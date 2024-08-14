New first-team coach Manqoba Mngqithi has reportedly signed a four-year extension to stay at Mamelodi Sundowns

Coach Manqoba Mngqithi has signed a new deal at Mamelodi Sundowns after his contract expired at the end of last season.

Despite the expiration of his contract, Mngqithi has served as Sundowns' head coach after Rhulani Mokwena left the club.

Coach Manqoba Mngqithi has penned a new deal at Mamelodi Sundowns. Image: Masandawana.

Source: Twitter

Mngqithi reportedly penned a four-year deal, but the club has yet to finalise his role due to rumours that they want to hire a European head coach.

Manqoba Mngqithi will stay at Mamelodi Sundowns

Mngqithi has signed a new deal at Sundowns, according to the tweet below:

According to Soccer Laduma, Mngqithi's agent, Mike Makaab, confirmed the new contract has been signed.

Makaab said:

"Yes, he has signed. I am sure the club will make an announcement soon."

Since taking over the head coaching role, Mngqithi has been praised by defender Mosa Lebusa, who said the tactician can lead Sundowns to greater heights.

Fans predict the worse

Local football fans took to social media to say Mngqithi will struggle as Sundowns' head coach, while others have shown their admiration.

Maitele Lesley Mudogwa admires Mngqithi:

"This man is very humble."

Isaias Macuacua is pessimistic:

"This guy won't last a season."

Vusi Koos Mamukwa Magalela says Mngqithi must prove himself:

"We are still waiting for results. No matter what silverware, we want at least all of them, and then we can talk later. The coach must focus."

Bongumusa Mnguni says Downs will regret the decision:

"They will miss Pep Lite soon, mark my words."

Vladmir Kudakwashe Mhukahuru backs the Downs:

"Sundowns is the best team."

