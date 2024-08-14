Vusi Kunene returns to Generations: The Legacy tonight, reprising his role as Jack Mabaso, as announced by SABC 1 on social media

Generations is gaining momentum by bringing back old cast members like Connie Ferguson and Rapulana Seiphemo, enhancing the show's appeal

Fans on social media expressed excitement about Kunene's return, praising the production team's decision and planning to watch the episode

The wait is finally over as talented actor Vusi Kunene makes his much-awaited return to Generations as Vusi Kunene tonight. The news of Kunene's return was shared on social media two weeks ago.

Vusi Kunene returns to Generations tonight

Generations: The Legacy is giving other shows a run for their money as they keep spicing up the show. The show has been bringing back old cast members like Connie Ferguson and Rapulana Seiphemo.

A post shared on X by the national broadcaster SABC 1 confirmed that Vusi Kunene's character, Jack Mabaso, is returning to the award-winning show tonight. The post read:

"Vusi Kunene makes his return as Jack Mabaso on @Gen_legacy tonight. Be there at 20:00."

Generations viewers react to Jack Mabaso's return

Social media users applauded the Generations production team for returning their favourite character. Many said they would tune in to watch the show tonight.

@MrSKALetsoalojr said:

"Bring back Kenneth Mashaba 🥺"

@LunganiMdunge commented:

"This move finished House of Zwide."

@Siyanda_Ramns wrote:

"We can't even buy TV on @TAKEALOT without TV license yoooh and now you telling with 1982 character ai mabonakude dlala ngathi."

@Madeph9 commented:

"I thought as much😍😍"

