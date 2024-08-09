Defender Mosa Lebusa has praised new Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Manqoba Mngqithi, saying the tactician can lead the side to 'greater heights'

The defending PSL champions will begin life after Rhulani Mokwena in the MTN8 quarterfinal on Sunday, 11 August 2024, against Polokwane City

Local football fans agreed with Lebusa on social media, while others said the defender is just trying to earn a place in the starting lineup

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Mosa Lebusa said the squad expects to reach 'greater heights' under new head coach Manqoba Mngqithi.

The 31-year-old Masandawana defender said the side is excited to play under Mngqithi following the departure of PSL-winning coach Rhulani Mokwena.

Defender Mosa Lebusa expects Mamelodi Sundowns to thrive under new coach Manqoba Mngqithi. Image: Phill Magakoe/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Mngqithi, who promised a more attacking style of play, will professionally begin his new role against Polokwane City in the MTN8 quarterfinal on Sunday, 11 August 2024.

Mosa Lebusa is excited for next season

Lebusa speaks about Mngqithi in the tweet below:

According to iDiski Times, Lebusa expects great things from Mngqithi next season, while Sundowns management is reportedly looking for a new coach.

Lebusa said:

"You will see from our results and how potent we are, and as we go forward, not to take anything from coach Rulani, he did an amazing job with the team; we will always have respect for him, but right now I think Coach Manqoba is in charge, we support him fully, and I think he will take the team to greater heights."

Fans agree with Lebusa

Local football fans agreed with Lebusa on social media, while others felt the 31-year-old defender was raising his hand for selection.

Sabelo Mofokeng says Lebusa has ulterior motives:

"He is begging to be in the starting lineup."

Dacute Mart Nez is excited:

"We are going to win everything this season."

Siphenkosi Modo is curious:

"Sundowns vs Wydad. I want to see something."

Phira Mncotshe Haka want to see for himself:

"We will be the judges; they must just keep quiet and train."

Mpumelelo Happiness Nyumbeka hopes Lebusa’s words are true:

"I'm saving this for future reference."

