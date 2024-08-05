Manqoba Mngqithi said he will deploy a more attacking formation after being named as the new head coach of Mamelodi Sundowns

The former first-team coach said the new 4-3-3 formation will address some of the weak points in the defending PSL champions

Local football fans praised Mngqithi on social media as they believe the coach will deliver Masandawana to more silverware

After being named as the new head coach of Mamelodi Sundowns, Manqoba Mngqithi said he will use a more attacking 4-3-3 formation next season.

The former first-team coach said the new formation will allow Sundowns to express themselves more freely on the pitch.

Mngqithi, promoted after Rhulani Mokwena left, said Sundowns will play the new formation against Polokwane City on Sunday, 11 August 2024, in the MTN8 quarterfinals.

Mngqithi speaks about his plans for Mamelodi Sundowns in the video below:

Speaking on the Sundowns podcast, Mngqithi said new attacking signings Kobamelo Kodisang and Arthur Sales will be given a chance to shine.

Mngqithi said:

"I felt last season we were very strong in ball possession, very strong defensively, but I don't think we were really hurting opponents that much behind their defence and we were also not using width a lot."

Fans support Mngqithi

Local football fans praised Mngqithi on social media, believing the new coach will satisfy their hunger for more trophies.

Sfiso Shezi praised the tactic change:

"I am glad that they are aware of their downfall. I have mentioned this statement several times that we were too slow in opening closed spaces."

Djlegendry FamilyMusic is a fan of Mngqithi:

"Manqoba is our Moses! He's the only one to help us beat Orlando Pirates back-to-back and win the CAF Champions League without waiting for the next four years."

Thamsanqa Ngubane abcked Mngqithi:

Manqoba once gave us treble: Dstv, MTN8 and Nedbank. I trust you, Manqoba."

Thabang Calvin Kekana agrees with the coach:

"No more 1000 passes. The best way to win is to attack and attack."

Mpho Gift said Sundowns would thrive under Mngqithi:

"This will enable players like Maseko, Modisang, Mashego and Mabena to shine."

Themba Zwane is happy at Mamelodi Sundowns

As reported by Briefly News, star midfielder Themba Zwane said he is happy to retire at PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

The 35-year-old midfielder recently signed an extension at Masandawana and said he is looking forward to starting his 14th season at the club.

