Despite recently signing for Mamelodi Sundowns, Kobamelo Kodisang said he still dreams of playing in Europe

The 24-year-old winger joined the PSL defending PSL champions from Portuguese side Moreirense

Local football fans backed Kodisang to secure a return to Europe, while others said he should stop dreaming

New Mamelodi Sundowns signing Kobamelo Kodisang said he still dreams of playing in Europe and will consider an overseas offer.

Kodisang placed a question mark over his future at Sundowns by saying he would leave for a European club despite still having to make his debut for the PSL champions.

New Mamelodi Sundowns signing Kobamelo Kodisang is open to playing in Europe again. Image: Pedro Loureiro/Eurasia Sport Images and Gualter Fatia.

Source: Getty Images

The 24-year-old winger joined Masandawana from Portuguese side Moreirense at the start of the current transfer window, much to the delight of local fans.

Kobamelo Kodisang still dreams of Europe

Kodisang speaks about his future in the tweet below:

According to Soccer Laduma, Kodisang said he would consider an offer from an overseas club, while Sundowns has announced a new contract for star midfielder Teboho Mokoena.

Kodisang said:

"I plan on going back, obviously, so we will see how things go, like if I would get an offer that side then I don't mind going back."

In addition to signing Kodisang, Sundowns has welcomed Brazilian striker Arthur Sales and Bafana Bafana defender Kegan Johannes.

Fans back Kodisang

Local football fans backed Kodisang's ambitions on social media, while others said the winger would not leave Sundowns for Europe.

Tali WhiteWolf said Kodisang is dreaming:

"He is crazy."

Sandile Kapelo Hadebe says Sundowns are against selling players overseas:

"But Sundowns does not sell their players overseas."

Skhalo Afrika says it's possible:

"Mamelodi Sundowns FC will be playing in the Fifa Club World Cup next year, so yeah, there's a possibility."

Agreement Mulanga Mhlanga is a fan of Kodisang:

"Good signing for Sundowns."

Moeti Molelekoa prasied Sundowns’ transfers:

"Sundowns have signed quality and not quantity. Future stars with age on their side."

Mamelodi Sundowns will start the season without a star player

As reported by Briefly News, Mamelodi Sundowns will begin their PSL title defence without goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, who is recovering from a shoulder injury.

The Bafana Bafana skipper had successful surgery on his shoulder and will be given time to recover before he picks up the gloves again.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News