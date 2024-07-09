Winger Kobamelo Kodisang has signed for PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns after leaving Portuguese side Moreirense

The 24-year-old was born in Rustenburg, but since 2018, he has spent his career playing in Portugal for sides such as AD Sanjoanense, Braga and Moreirense

Local football fans were impressed by the signing of Kodisang, while others felt the 24-year-old's move to the PSL was a downgrade

Kobamelo Kodisang has switched Portugal for Mamelodi Sundowns. Image: kobamelokodisang99

Bafana Bafana star Kobamelo has signed for PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns on a five-year deal from Portuguese side Moreirense.

The 24-year-old winger is the first player to arrive at Masandawana, while fellow winger Junior Mendieta has joined Greek Super League side Volos NFC.

Kobamelo Kodisang joins Masandawana

Sundowns welcomed Kodisang in the video below:

The PSL champions welcomed the signing of Kodisang via their Twitter (X) account, and while the club could welcome more new faces, defender Grant Kekana could be leaving.

Sundowns tweeted:

“Masandawana, let's welcome the latest addition to the Yellow Nation, Kobamelo Kodisang! He has signed a 5-year deal with the Brazilians!"

Kodisang arrives at a club that is not only defending its PSL title but also going through a major transition after the shock departure of coach Rhulani Mokwena.

Fans are impressed by Kodisang's arrival

Local football fans welcomed Kodisang to Sundowns via social media, while some felt that switching Portugal for the PSL is a step in the wrong direction.

Loftus TR welcomed the new signing:

"Welcome to the Yellow Family. We still gonna deliver more pain this coming season."

Sihle Diko is impressed:

"Okay, this is a statement signing for Sundowns. He is a quality player who is still young and has European experience under his belt. Sundowns will compete at the Club World Cup, not there to add numbers."

Letlhogonolo Ernest Reetsang expected more from Kodisang:

"I'm disappointed in this boy; I was hoping he would climb the ladders in Europe and end up in La Liga. He's so talented."

Thabo Ntuli wants a different transfer:

"We need a striker. We need a striker. We need a striker. We need a striker!"

King Melo King thinks it's a wrong move:

"Downgrade for this talented young man; he should have fought for his place in the big leagues. The PSL is a downgrade for him."

