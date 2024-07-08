Defender Nyiko Mobbie is set to leave Mamelodi Sundowns in the current transfer market, said agent Mike Makaab

The Bafana defender signed for Masandawana in 2019 but has been on loan every season, including a temporary switch to Sekhukhune United during the last campaign

Fans took to social media, saying Mobbie should leave the club as sporting director Fleming Berg makes changes to the PSL champions

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Masandawana fans are surprised that Nyiko Mobbie is still at the club. Image: Masandawana

Source: Twitter

Football agent Mike Makaab said defender Nyiko Mobbie will leave Mamelodi Sundowns during the transfer window.

The Masandawana defender, who spent last season on loan at Sekhukhune United, could join fellow defender Grant Kekana through the exit door at the PSL champions.

Nyiko Mobbie is looking for a new club

Mobbie could leave Sundowns, according to the tweet below:

According to FARPost, Makaab said Mobbie, sent out on loan since signing up for the club in 2019, is looking for a new club while Sundowns welcomes coach Steve Komphela back to the club.

Makaab said:

"Nyiko Mobbie still has two years left on his existing contract at Mamelodi Sundowns, but he'll probably complete a permanent move this [transfer] window."

The 29-year-old Mobbie joined Sundowns in 2019 from Free State Stars but spent his time playing temporarily for Chippa United, Stellenbosch FC and Sekhukhune.

Fans agree with Mobbie's exit

Local football fans took to social media, saying Mobbie should leave the club, while many expressed their shock to find out the player was still contracted to Sundowns.

Mabuzela Buti Funeka notes Berg’s impact at Sundowns:

“Respect the name 'Flemming Berg'.”

Tah Mike was shocked:

"He is still a Sundowns player?"

Julien Mofokeng says Mobbie must go:

"It's about time he is released from Chloorkop."

Bra Shocks-Shoshela Gradwel Moagi likes the changes:

"At least they are reshuffling. No more signing many players."

Thulani Skosana is surpirsed:

"I remember him signing years ago. He has been on loan since."

Rhulani Mokwena thanked Mamelodi Sundowns

As reported by Briefly News, coach Rhulani Mokwena penned a heartfelt message to Mamelodi Sundowns following his shocking departure from the club.

The 37-year-old penned his message thanking the club's management, players and fans after he was dismissed to meet their high expectations despite four consecutive PSL titles.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News